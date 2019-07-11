The 32nd Annual Slugburger Festival kicks off Thursday in downtown Corinth and runs through Saturday.
The festival will feature food, including slugburgers, live music, a carnival, a Miss Slugburger pageant and a Slug Voice competition.
Organizers say a new and exciting carnival will be in town for this year’s event. The carnival will be located at the corner of Fillmore and Cruise streets, and it will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at noon Saturday.
Wristbands for unlimited carnival rides are $20 or tickets can be purchased. Entry into the carnival is free.
The Slug Voice competition starts at 6 p.m. Friday with gates to the C.A.R.E. Garden on Fillmore Street opening at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee to watch the Slug Voice competition is $5.
Those who want to enter the Slug Voice competition can get an entry form at the Corinth tourism office, 215 N. Fillmore St. Forms are due by Wednesday at noon, and the registration fee is $25.
After Slug Voice, the Mustache Band will perform at the C.AR.E. Garden around 7:30 p.m., and the entry fee is $10.
The Miss Slugburger Pageant will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Corinth Coliseum, and the entry fee is $5 to watch. It is sponsored by Sparkle Formal Wear of Corinth.
The gate to the C.A.R.E Garden opens at 6 p.m. Saturday with a $10 entry fee, and three bands will perform. Laydee Sundown will start the evening at 6:30 p.m. followed by Jacked Lightning and headliner Skyleor Anderson.