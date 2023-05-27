In the past week alone, Missie visited a friend whose husband was on his deathbed, and then she went to a funeral for one of her brothers-in-law. It’s not the first funeral she’s attended this year, because it’s not the first death she’s experienced this year.
Her first cousin died in February. A good friend Missie was planning to go see this month died from cancer a couple of weeks ago.
Death is a part of life, increasingly so as you get older. And yet, at age 47, death has not touched me the way it has Missie or many other people. I’m not sure that’s a good thing.
Missie is the kind of person who has too many real-life friends to count. I don’t mean acquaintances, I mean friends she loves dearly. That’s one thing I love about her: If she loves you, you’ll know it.
Her friends literally span the globe. Her BFF lives in Minnesota; an ex-boyfriend with whom she remains close (turns out he’s gay) lives in Hong Kong; her sorority big sister lives in Chattanooga; a close friend from her days as a professional theater actor is in Miami; another good friend resides in Italy.
Missie keeps in touch with these people on a regular basis. There’s sort of a curse that goes with being a friend to so many, though. If you live long enough, it will lead to a tremendous amount of heartache. It’s simple math: The more people you love, the higher your risk of experiencing grief.
Missie lost both her first husband and her brother unexpectedly within the last 20 years, so she’s been acquainted with such pain for a long time. And yet she still opens her heart and loves fiercely, because she knows no other way to be. It’s a kind of love that a person can’t resist because she’s willing to plunge into the deep waters of who you are as a person.
I, on the other hand, have never been good at getting close to people. Even those with whom I’m closest don’t know me as well as they might think they do. There are a number of reasons for that, which I won’t get into here, but it essentially comes down to the wiring in my brain.
I have two best friends from high school, and we don’t talk as often as we should. They live in Louisiana, and I try to get down there every few years to see them. I have a handful of good friends here in Tupelo, and a lot of buddies, for lack of a better term – people I hang out with but emotionally keep at arm’s length.
Heck, I don’t get very close to most of my co-workers. I enjoy interacting with (most of) them, and we have a great work environment at the Journal. I’ve been here 20-plus years and have no desire to leave.
And during my time here, we’ve lost some good folks. Their deaths affected me, no doubt, but not in a way that left me distraught. That might sound a bit cold, but I just wasn’t that close to most of them. And that’s something I regret.
I can only guess, but I imagine that the more people you love deeply, the richer your life is for it. While keeping a safe emotional distance from others is just part of who I am, there is some free will involved. And a lot of my life experiences have made me hesitant to fight against my instinct of self-preservation. To quote one of my favorite musical artists, NF, I’m trading my joy for my protection.
I’m naturally a melancholy person to begin with and have struggled with depression for decades. So I’m terrified that if someone with whom I’m super close dies – a parent, a sibling, a child, a close friend, Missie – it will destroy me.
Then I look at Missie and think about all the loss she’s endured, and how it hasn’t closed up her heart. If anything, it’s helped her better cherish the relationships she still has. I don’t know if I can ever get to her level of loving others, but maybe I should try.
