TUPELO • March 29, 1999, is a day Teneiske “Necy” McGaha of Tupelo will always remember. 22 years ago this week, when Necy was 21 years old, she was in a car crash that left her permanently and completely blind.
“Some blind people can see shapes and shadows,” the 43-year-old Baldwyn native said. “But not me; I’m totally blind. Every now and then, I get a little bit of light perception, but that’s it.”
McGaha said she and a group of friends were enjoying an early spring drive when the accident happened.
“I was a passenger in the back seat,” she said. “We were laughing and talking when an 18-wheeler pulled into the road in front of us. The sunroof caved in and crushed my skull. I was in a coma for 21 days.”
Looking back on the accident that changed her life forever, McGaha said she feels lucky to be here at all.
“They couldn’t get a response from me, so they airlifted me to Tupelo,” she said. “The doctors said they did all they could. I know God stepped in and did the rest. I just give him all the praise. I could have been dead and gone.”
McGaha said the accident may have robbed her of her sight, but in a way, it opened her eyes. She says it was the beginning of her spiritual awakening.
“I had a dream in the hospital,” she said. “Jesus came to me in the dream, and I ran to him and I said, ‘Jesus, Jesus, will I ever be able to see again?’ He put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘Don’t worry, my child. Everything is going to be alright.’ And then I woke up.”
McGaha said she cycled through a predictable range of emotions in the accident's aftermath, but she landed on a sense of gratitude.
“I was sad and angry and depressed and frustrated,” she said. “It was a little bit of everything. I talked to God, and I said, ‘I wish I could see,’ but I never faulted him. I’m so glad he kept me so I could get my life right.”
McGaha, who is an active member at North Green Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, said the accident helped her reprioritize her life.
“I was living a wild life,” she said. “My momma kept telling me, but it took the accident for me to see that she was right. The true friends I had were God and my momma. She never left my side. I knew God had kept me here for a reason, and I knew I had to change.”
After the accident, McGaha went to the Addie McBryde Rehabilitation Center for the Blind in Jackson, where she said she learned to live independently.
“They teach you how to do everything,” she said. “How to cook, clean, do laundry, mop, iron, and even sew. I’ve sewn plenty of buttons and hemmed plenty of pants.”
McGaha’s journey to rehabilitation took her beyond basic living skills. She earned her GED, and in 2005 she earned an associate’s degree in office systems technology from Northeast Mississippi Community College.
After earning her degree, McGaha went to work at Lions Club Industries (LCI) in Tupelo, where she met and befriended Glenda Thompson, office administrator and safety coordinator for LCI.
In 2014, McGaha found out she was pregnant with her now-7-year-old daughter, Layla. Thompson said she felt led to help McGaha through this new challenge.
“When Necy got pregnant, I told her, ‘You’re gonna have this baby and we’re gonna raise this baby,’” she said. “And that’s what we do. I guess you could call it ‘joint parenting.’ I feel like it’s my calling. This is what God wants me to do.”
Together, Thompson and McGaha found creative ways to keep up with baby Layla.
“We put bells on her shoes,” Thompson said. “We had to. There were only a couple of things Necy wouldn’t do: clip Layla’s nails and put her in the tub. She was scared.”
Now Layla is a thriving first-grader at Joyner Elementary in Tupelo who enjoys softball and competing in pageants. She said she and her mom have a special bond because of Necy’s accident.
“I like playing with her and guiding her around,” she said. “I’ve been guiding her since I was three years old. She’s the best mom.”