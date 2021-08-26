TUPELO • It’s too hot to ride this week, so the 10 therapy horses at Hope Unbridled Equestrian Program (HUEP) in Tupelo are taking it easy.
But Sherry Jenkins, owner and director of HUEP, and her daughter Meredith are still sweating away in the barn, getting ready for the return of their 42 students.
“Horses are pretty much a cure for what ails you,” Jenkins said with a smile.
Since its inception in 2015, HUEP has focused on providing therapy for special needs children and adults, Jenkins said.
“We specialize in ‘adaptive riding,’” she said. “Our most common ‘disability’ is autism, but we also have students with cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, Down syndrome, genetic disorders and Alzheimer’s.”
Some students who ride at HUEP struggle in other ways, Jenkins said.
“I have some of what I call ‘able-bodied’ riders,” she said. “But everybody’s got something to work on: social anxiety, self-confidence, or just learning how to not be too uptight about life. That’s our thing; it’s who you are, where you are.”
An ordained United Methodist minister, Jenkins said her faith informs her view of her students.
“Our guiding principle is the scripture that says, ‘You are fearfully and wonderfully made,’” she said. “My faith brings me to the belief that everyone is made in a unique and special way. We are here to celebrate each other’s abilities and possibilities.”
Jenkins said she sees HUEP as a corrective for an all-too-common misconception.
“Sometimes the world downgrades certain people, but my faith says, ‘no.’” she said. “I came out here because I knew people were gifted in ways the world didn’t recognize. I have one young man who can’t count to three, but he brings a smile to my face and love to my heart every time he comes here. That’s his gift.”
Jenkins said others have much to learn, and much to gain, from the “differently abled.”
“For the most part, handicapped students love with an open heart wherever they are,” she said. “They’re not like us; they’re not judgmental. They just love being here. They love being loved and they love succeeding where they are.”
Jenkins said her vision is for HUEP to be a place where everyone is valued equally.
“My dream is to build a place where we come together and we don’t see our differences,” she said. “We see how alike we are, and we don’t say, ‘I’m here to help this special needs person.’ The point is to become a community that loves each other as we are.”
While Jenkins is focused on the well-being of her students, she is equally passionate in her care for the nonhuman residents at HUEP.
God works through all creatures, she said.
“I believe God’s grace works in this barn, through these creatures in this place,” she said. “Horses are counselors in themselves. They are God’s gift to us to make us feel better.”
Since therapy animals tend to be older, Jenkins said she has to be sensitive to their challenges as well.
“Horses heat up so much faster than we do,” she said. “So we don’t ride when it’s this hot. All of my therapy horses are 20 years old or more, and the heat is hard on them.”
Jenkins said horses make humans healthier in many ways.
“Horses do many things for us,” she said. “They help calm the scattered mind. Riding releases serotonin, so they are a natural antidepressant. They are wonderful for physical therapy, and learning to properly handle an animal that weighs anywhere from 800 to 1,300 pounds helps build self-confidence.”
Horses are sensitive to human emotions, Jenkins said.
“Horses have this ability to sense what’s going on with us,” she said. “Because of their herd nature, they have an innate sense of what the atmosphere is around them, and they can lower their heart rate and breathing to meet with us. They have that magical touch.”
Horses provide a “lift” for everyone involved at HUEP, Jenkins said.
“One of the coolest things I’ve ever heard from one of my students was a little boy with cerebral palsy,” she said. “He was in a wheelchair, and when we got him on a horse he said, ‘I’m so high!’ For the first time in his life, he looked down on other people instead of having to look up.”
Even on the hottest days, Jenkins said moments like that keep her motivated.
“Sometimes I think, ‘This is ridiculous; I’m working way too hard!’” she said. “But this is what I was called to do. The Lord wanted this place to be here. I wake up every morning and I say, ‘Dear Lord, let me be a light to someone today.’ That’s all we can do.”