Pick any color you wish and find it in the list below. Out beside it are color schemes that will always work with your choice. And no, it's not necessary to combine the color you chose with every color listed beside it. A good guideline when decorating is to use 60% of one dominant color with 30% of a second color and an additional 10% of a different color to give an accent to your décor. Your walls will likely be the 60% color, your major fabrics will likely be the 30% color and generally your accessories will be your 10% accent.
- White works with every color, but especially with blue, red and black.
- Beige works with blue, brown, emerald, black, red, and white.
- Gray works with fuchsia, red, violet, pink, and blue.
- Pink works with brown, white, mint green, olive, gray, turquoise, and light blue.
- Fuchsia (a dark pink) works with gray, yellow-brown, lime, mint green, and brown.
- Red works with white, yellow, dull reddish-yellow, brownish-yellow, green, blue, and black.
- Tomato-red works with cyan, mint green, sand, creamy-white, and gray.
- Cherry-red works with azure, gray, light-orange, sand, pale-yellow, and beige.
- Raspberry-red works with white, black, and damask rose.
- Brown works with bright-cyan, cream, pink, fawn, green, and beige.
- Light-brown works with pale-yellow, cream-white, blue, green, purple, and red.
- Dark-brown works with lime-yellow, cyan, mint green, purple-pink, and lime.
- Reddish-brown works with pink, dark-brown, blue, green, and purple.
- Orange works with cyan, blue, lilac, violet, white, and black.
- Light-orange works with gray, brown, and olive.
- Dark-orange works with pale-yellow, olive, brown, and cherry.
- Yellow works with blue, lilac, light-cyan, violet, gray, and black.
- Lemon-yellow works with cherry-red, brown, blue, and gray.
- Pale-yellow works with fuchsia, gray, brown, shades of red, yellowish brown, blue, and purple.
- Golden yellow works with gray, brown, azure, red, and black.
- Olive works with orange, light-brown, and brown.
- Green works with golden-brown, orange, salad green, yellow, brown, gray, cream, black, and creamy-white.
- Salad green works with brown, yellowish-brown, fawn, gray, dark-blue, red, and gray.
- Turquoise works with fuchsia, cherry-red, yellow, brown, cream, and dark-violet.
- Electric colors combine with golden-yellow, brown, light brown, gray, or silver.
- Cyan works with red, gray, brown, orange, pink, white, and yellow.
- Dark-blue works with light-lilac, cyan, yellowish-green, brown, gray, pale-yellow, orange, green, red, and white.
- Lilac works with orange, pink, dark-violet, olive, gray, yellow, and white.
- Dark-violet works with golden-brown, pale-yellow, gray, turquoise, mint green, and light-orange.
- Black is a universal color— it looks elegant in any combination, especially with orange, pink, salad green, white, red, mauve, or yellow.
These color combinations have been used for centuries. Call me if you need more than this cheat sheet to dial in the perfect combination for you. I’ll be happy schedule a color consultation with you.