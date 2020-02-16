With the changing of the season next month from winter to spring, perhaps now would be a good time to breathe some new life into your accessories, especially your tabletop accessories.
How your tabletops are arranged makes a big impact on your décor. If all your tabletop items are the same color, then vary their shapes and heights. Don’t group all your accessories in one area – distribute them throughout your space. Let those accessories have a rhythm that leads your eyes through a visual dance across your room.
The larger the room, the larger your accessories can be and usually vice versa. Don’t overdo it though. If your tablescapes have a lot of tiny objects, they’ll appear lost and cluttered. Instead, display just enough items to create a mini focal point or to highlight a particular area. When assembling your tablescapes, let each accessory have at least one thing in common with the rest, like a color, a theme or pattern to give the grouping a feeling of cohesiveness.
Group your accessories using an odd number of items; your arrangements won’t seem contrived and they will be more pleasing to the eye. Also, you’ll want to arrange objects in a triangular or linear shape so that the arrangement’s outlines give it a feeling of movement.
Shiny, satiny items will sparkle, shimmer and concentrate light inside an arrangement, while textures provide shadow and depth. It’s always easier to group items that have either the same sheen or the same texture, but for interesting contrast, mix it up a bit by varying the textures and sheens of your objects – doing so will enliven your tablescapes.
Crafting a beautiful tabletop begins with the placement of one special object at or near the center. That object will become your foundation, your anchor piece. It can be any object that fits your decorating theme, holds a special meaning to you, or even an item you happen to love. This key piece should be substantial enough in height and weight to visually hold the arrangement together. The kinds of objects that work well as tabletop anchors are sculptural objects, lamps, a tall vases of flowers and plants.
Eyes should naturally see your anchor piece first. Help them do that by placing the anchor piece at either the peak of the arrangement’s pyramid shape, usually toward the back of the arrangement at either dead-center or slightly off-center. Fill in the rest of the pyramid with objects of varying heights, finishing with the shortest and smallest shaped object at the base and near the front, always keeping within the three-dimensional shape you’re building. It’s permissible to overlap pieces so that a small part of an accessory is hidden, similar to how a lampshade may obscure a portion of framed art hanging on the wall behind it.
Boost the beauty factor of your dinner tabletop by using a non-traditional tablecloth, runner, or placemats. Stacking mixed dinnerware patterns and adding a variety of candle sizes and shapes is an easy way to elevate a table setting’s mood. Use your special china when you wish to create an exceptionally formal atmosphere.
Spring is coming soon. Let some of the decorating ideas you’ve read here today allow your home décor blossom in beauty.
Live well – live in beauty!