OKOLONA • The quaint little building with a graveyard behind it would be easy to miss if not for a sign showing that the spirit of the Lord dwells there; for those who attend, there is no doubt of the sanctity of this little country church.
Walking inside New Hope Church is like stepping into a modern interpretation of the past. The pews line each side of the aisle, which leads to the classic pulpit backed by the baptismal pool and flanked by the pastor’s office and music room.
The old building is home to a warmth only found in such places, where faith dwells within the congregation and, through them, grows.
The birth of New Hope
New Hope Church was founded on Oct. 6, 1866, when Isaac Mullins deeded two acres of land to Thomas B. Shearer and others, earmarking the land, “for the members of the Methodist Episcopal Church South.”
William C. Gaskin also deeded an additional half-acre the same day. According to the church historians, this is the earliest know record of what would become New Hope Church.
According to the church’s historical writeup, the original building burned prior to World War II, leaving parishioners without a house of worship for several years. However, soon after the close of the war, three men — H. H. Corley, Theron Hill and R. A. Stephens — led a movement to rebuild the church on the grounds where it stood . In 1955, a new building was erected. It’s still used today.
While New Hope sits stationed between Houston Houlka and Okolona, it has bounced around as far as charges.
“In 1948, New Hope, which had been on the Houlka Charge earlier, was placed with Okolona,” said the church’s historical writeup. “In 1950, it was again placed with Houlka, on which charge it remained until the Van Vleet Charge was formed in 1959.”
According to the documents, the membership began to grow in the 1960s, and in 1975, construction began on an adjoining annex. The 1,500-square-foot addition was home to a nursery, two rest rooms, kitchen facilities and a large dining area. The church members themselves completed much of the work.
Around that same time, the church also withdrew from the Methodist Association. They now call themselves a nondenominational church.
Past, present and future
While New Hope’s history is interesting, it is equally important look at where the church stands now and where they plan to go.
Current pastor Steve Driskell has been with the church for 18 months and hasn’t looked back. Utilizing the tools at his disposal, and his passion for the word of God, he has worked, to great success, to grow membership in the church.
“Through what the congregation has told me, the Sunday before I preached my first sermon, there was only two people in the congregation,” he said. “The first Sunday that I actually preached at New Hope, they were having a family gathering. This is an old family church, and so I got to preach to about 46-47 people that day. They were excited to see a preacher coming in, even with all this going on, and we’ve grown since.”
Driskell said the church now averages between 36 and 38 congregants on a Sunday morning.
When he fist began preaching at New Hope, Driskell split his time between the Okolona church and his home church in Brewer, where he was deacon.
“I was trying to make it where I could still do what I was called to do, but also fulfill my obligation at Brewer,” Driskell said. He spent the first three months preaching two Sundays at New Hope, two Sundays at Brewer, and so on.
Eventually, the congregation of New Hope asked him to become their full-time pastor. He considered the request an honor. While coming to such a historic church might have scared some away, Driskell has reveled in the experience, and even learned from it.
“It has been humbling. That is the best was I can put it,” he said.
And although the church has been standing for longer than any member of its congregation, Driskell believes New Hope is still in its infancy. There’s room to grow, he said, and the church’s future looks to be brightening like the dawn.
“The best way I can describe New Hope,” he said, “is that we are a 154-year-old brand new church.”