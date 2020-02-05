TUPELO • Are you tired of long lines and wait times at popular restaurants on Valentine’s Day? There’s one table in town that doesn’t require a reservation: yours.
Show your love this Valentine’s Day with a romantic meal and a decadent dessert you can make right at home. These recipes will have your sweetie swooning in no time.
M&M FUDGE
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 cups white chocolate or vanilla chips
1 bag Valentine’s Day M&M candies
Sprinkles (optional)
Line an 8x8-inch pan with wax paper or nonstick foil and spray with cooking spray. In a medium sauce pan, combine condensed milk and white chocolate or vanilla chips. Melt over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth.
Gently stir in M&M candies (reserve about 1/2 cup). Pour mixture into prepared pan. Sprinkle reserved M&Ms onto mixture, gently pressing into fudge (if you want to add sprinkles, do it now). Allow to cool at room temperature overnight before cutting into squares. (You can also put it in the fridge to speed up the process.) Store in airtight container.
Recipe courtesy of Creme de la Crumb.
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE TART
CRUST
1 package Oreo cookies
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
FILLING
9 ounces fresh strawberries
1/3 cup sweetened coconut flakes
GANACHE
6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
6 ounces bittersweet chocolate chips
1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
In a food processor, pulse the Oreo cookies to fine crumbs and mix in melted butter. Press the crumb mixture evenly into 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Refrigerate.
Chop the strawberries into small bite-size pieces and combine with sweetened coconut flakes. Set aside.
Place chocolate chips in a bowl. In a small saucepan, bring the coconut milk to a simmer, remove from heat and pour it over the chocolate chips to make the ganache. Let sit undisturbed for at least 2 minutes, then add vanilla and whisk the mixture until smooth.
Reserve about 1/3 of strawberry mixture for later and spread the remaining mixture evenly in the prepared tart crust. Pour the ganache over the strawberry mixture. Refrigerate at least 2 hours to set. Before serving, decorate the top of the tart with reserved strawberry mixture. Cover and refrigerate tart and serve chilled. Serves 8.
Recipe courtesy of Sweet & Savory by Shinee.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE & LEMON CURD PARFAITS
1 pound fresh strawberries
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 to 2 scones •
1 1/2 cups of lemon curd, homemade or store-bought
2 cups whipped cream
Individual parfait, trifle or soda fountain glasses
Wash, hull and slice strawberries; place in a bowl. Pour the honey and lemon juice over the strawberries, stir well, and let the strawberries sit on the counter to draw out the juices. (If you’re going to be gone a few hours while they’re macerating, stick them in the fridge until you’re back.)
To assemble, break the scones into chunks and then layer each ingredient – scones, strawberries, lemon curd, and whipped cream – into the parfait glass until filled up. If desired, pour some of the juices that accumulate from the strawberries onto the scones as you build each layer. Top each parfait with a strawberry.
- If you can’t find scones, you can substitute 2 to 3 slices of good pound cake.
Recipe courtesy of The Rising Spoon.
RED VELVET CHEESECAKE BITES
1 box Duncan Hines red velvet cake mix
3 large eggs
1 1/4 cups water
1/3 cup vegetable oil
2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line muffin pans with cupcake liners.
Combine cake mix, eggs, water and oil. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes or until batter is smooth. Divide batter among liners and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool completely. Break 4 cupcakes into small crumbs. Save remaining cakes for another use.
In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Add heavy cream and vanilla and beat until stiff peaks form.
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop cream cheese mixture into balls and place on prepared baking sheet. Transfer to the freezer and chill for 1 hour.
Roll balls in red velvet cake crumbs until fully coated, then return to prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes 28.
Recipe courtesy of Delish.