TUPELO • The movie “A Christmas Story” has become a holiday favorite on television.
When it’s shown over and over, sometimes for 24 hours straight on one network, there’s a chance you’ll see certain scenes and be reminded of why the movie is so beloved.
There’s the Old Man holding his “major award,” the triple-dog dare, the family trip to the department store, the bunny rabbit suit, and the Little Orphan Annie decoder. And in the middle of it all is Ralphie, the determined boy who asks Santa Claus for a Red Ryder BB gun. But he’s been warned: He’ll shoot his eye out.
The treasured story will go from the small screen to the Lyric Theatre stage next week in Tupelo Community Theatre’s holiday presentation.
“It’s a great Christmas story,” said Jonathan Martin, who narrates the play as the grown-up Ralphie. “If anybody likes the movie, all the quotes from the movie are lodged in the play.”
TCT’s “A Christmas Story” runs Dec. 12-14 at the Lyric in downtown Tupelo with 7:30 performances all three days and a 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Director Debby Gibbs said TCT’s production follows the same storyline as the 1983 motion picture, though some scenes had to be cut because of space limitations. The play centers around Ralphie, his parents and little brother as they prepare for Christmas in their Midwestern city. The movie is based on Jean Shepherd’s stories from his 1960 book, “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.”
Gibbs said one set challenge was building an upstairs for scenes that take place in the family home.
“Of course, in a movie they can film something that’s not really upstairs,” she said. “Here, we have to create the upstairs for the characters to be up there. And creating all the different places that the movie takes place, that is a challenge, especially when you don’t have a huge, gigantic stage. We had to use the sides to create scenes.”
One side will feature Martin writing at his desk while narrating the play. In the movie and other “A Christmas Story” productions, the narrator isn’t seen.
“Somebody else may have done it before; I’ve never seen that,” Gibbs said. “I came in one day and said, ‘I’ve had a revelation. This is what we’re going to do.’ I decided that he needs to stay on stage all the time, but we didn’t want him constantly moving. So, we created his study. Our theory is, he’s actually writing the story and we see his memories come to life as he writes the story from his study.”
Martin said Gibbs’ idea goes well with Shepherd’s book.
“The movie was based on the comedic memoirs of Jean Shepherd,” he said. “He put all of his childhood memories in the play.”
And while the adult Ralphie is narrating the story, the younger Ralphie – played by 13-year-old Thomas Roper – looks for ways to get his BB gun.
“I love the characteristics of Ralphie,” said Roper, who’s performing in his 13th play. “He wants to get the BB gun. He’s very mischievous. I love to play sneaky roles.”
The play features a blend of adults as townspeople and teachers and children in the classroom and schoolyard scenes.
Phill Milner is cast as Ralphie’s father, also known as the Old Man, and Rosemary Dillard plays the mother. Ralphie’s younger brother is played by George Martin, the 10-year-old son of Jonathan Martin.
“I like it because I get to be a playful, annoying little kid,” George said.
Jonathan Martin said he enjoys being on stage with his son. “This makes it even more special for our family,” he said. “My son now wants a BB gun because he’s in the show.”