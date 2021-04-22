TUPELO - The stage at Tupelo Community Theatre Off Broadway has been silent since the start of the pandemic.
While TCT was able to resume performances at the Lyric Theatre, it decided not to reopen the smaller Franklin Street theater due to state-mandated venue seating limits
Now that the seating restrictions have been eased, Off Broadway is coming back.
The doors will open April 29-30 for a presentation of "The Seafarer" - TCT's entry this year in the American Association of Community Theatre's AACTFEST.
"Since we've submitted this play for competition at the national level, we decided to offer it for two nights for our local patrons," said Tom Booth, TCT executive director. "This will be the first thing we've done at TOB in a little over a year."
Show time for both performances is 7:30 p.m.
TCT was in the process of holding auditions for an Off Broadway production in March 2020 when the pandemic hit.
"We can seat only a hundred people," Booth said of Off Broadway. "When it was 25 percent capacity, it didn't make any sense. Now, we can seat 75 percent. It's finally moving back to where it's reasonable."
Booth said TCT presents three or four plays a year at Off Broadway.
"We're talking about what going to be next at TOB, so in the next few months we'll be back on schedule with shows there," he said. "We hope 'The Seafarer' is the kickoff for that."
"The Seafarer," a 2006 play by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, is set on Christmas Eve in Baldoyle, a coastal suburb north of Dublin. The play centers on James "Sharky" Harkin, an alcoholic who has recently returned to live with his blind, aging brother, Richard. Old drinking buddies Ivan and Nicky are holed up at the house, too, hoping to play some cards. But with the arrival of a stranger from the distant past, the stakes are raised even higher.
Five men make up the TCT cast: Jamie Fair (Sharky), John Carroll (Richard), Josh Sullivan (Ivan), Jason Pannell (Nicky) and Michael McCalla (Lockhart). Booth is director.
"Three of the five cast members (Carroll, Fair and Sullivan) have won awards on the state, regional and national levels in the past," Booth said. "The cast is doing a super job."
A 30-minute video presentation of "The Seafarer" was submitted AACTFEST. TCT was one of 38 community theater groups and the lone entry from Mississippi to enter.
TCT failed to make the cut for the final 11. However, Booth said the cast members earned praise for their Irish accents.
"We had great notes from the adjudicators for our performance, and we're really proud of the work," Booth said. "One of the adjudicators said they were really surprised to see those good accents from five Mississippi guys. It was kind of unexpected that we could pull that off."
Tickets for "The Seafarer" are $20 for adults and $10 for students and younger. The show is rated "R" for language. Call the TCT ofice at (662) 844-1935 for information or to reserve tickets.