OSYKA (AP) — Plunging into the murky black of the Tangipahoa River as his boat took on water, Ethan Andrews opened his eyes and saw his brand new shotgun, cooler, boat and other gear sink to the bottom of the river. His heart sank right along with it.
But the 15-year-old students at Parklane Academy in McComb, Miss., and his friend Ethan Jackson are fortunate they didn’t end up on the river’s bottom, too, after a harrowing duck hunting adventure on Jan. 7.
The teens were around the Mississippi-Louisiana state line and headed back to the bridge nearby in Osyka after an unsuccessful hunting trip when a log snagged the boat’s trolling motor and immediately flooded the vessel.
“I shot myself backwards. I was trying to do a backflip,” Andrews said of his escape from the sinking flat bottom aluminum boat. “I swam to the bank. I had to swim a long time against that current.”
To make matters worse, Andrews was wearing chest-high waders that immediately filled with water. The added weight made the waders cling to his body, preventing him from shedding them.
“The next thing I know it’s like I’ve got cinder blocks on my feet,” he said. “I couldn’t get them off so I just started swimming.
“One thing told me, ‘You're gonna die, you’re gonna die,’ and I said, ‘No, I’m not,’ and I started swimming with everything I’ve got.”
Andrews swam about 30 feet to the bank, but between the current of the high river, his waterlogged waders and the crisis of the situation, it felt much farther.
“I was worn out. It felt like I had been running for about two to three hours,” said Andrews, a wide receiver and safety for the Pioneers.
He managed to make it to the bank, but Jackson was stuck on a small island.
Andrews worked all summer — mowing lawns, bush hogging fields and feeding cattle — to buy a nice shotgun and a used flat bottom boat that he managed to fix up. A self-described outdoorsman who likes to tinker with boats and lawnmowers, Andrews said he outfitted the boat — perhaps unnecessarily — with hundreds of dollars of lights and other equipment.
In addition to the boat and its 30-pound thrust motor, Andrews lost a new $700 Stoeger shotgun that he bought for duck hunting and skeet shooting tournaments, as well as the duck blind that Andrews said had about $200 worth of lumber, life preservers, jackets, hats, his cell phone, a Yeti cooler and Jackson’s 20-gauge Tristar shotgun.
And it was all gone in seconds.
“Those few seconds I was under the water I saw those guns, shells — everything,” he said.
All the two Ethans could do was laugh to keep from crying.
“We looked at each other and we laughed for about 15 minutes,” Andrews said. “ ‘We lost everything!’ And then we cried for about 15 minutes.
“The worst part about it was 15, 20 minutes later we had ducks,” he said.
Ducks, but no guns.
“We got so mad,” Andrews said.
And then Jackson mentioned, “Well, I’ve got my phone,” Andrews said.
He got Jackson to call his father, John Andrews, and let him know what happened.
“He had a funny feeling at the house,” Andrews’ mother Stephanie said of her husband, noting that the incident happened around 5:15 — just about sunset.
Firefighters from Osyka, Progress, McComb and Kentwood, La., showed up, as did a volunteer from the civil defense office to rescue the boys.
While Andrews was safely on shore, Jackson was still in need of rescue and understandably hesitant to get in the river, which was still high after recent rains and two days removed from a crest that was just inches away from the 15-foot flood stage.
A rescuer swam out to Jackson with a life vest and a rope to tether him and drag him to safety. Andrews said the swift current immediately sent the rescuer downstream.
“Ethan, when he got out of the water and he was saved, he was so shocked,” Andrews said. “His eyes were so wide and bold white.”
Andrews grew up on the Bogue Chitto River near Holmesville and was getting familiar with the Tangipahoa after his family moved to the area in July.
“I knew it,” he said of the stretch of river where the boat overturned. “I had been through there multiple times.”
But this time was different. The current was stronger because the water level had risen, he said.
“I couldn’t see the log at that point,” he said. “Plus, the boat was tilted at an angle.”
“They’re always on the river,” Stephanie Andrews said of her son Ethan and his friends. “If there’s water access they’re ongoing. Mine and John’s thing is we’d rather them be outside doing something than on a game.”
To say that Andrews is accident prone would be an understatement.
“Over the past five years something bad has happened to me,” he said.
He got hit by a baseball last year, breaking his nose and knocking him out, bringing on a recovery that required intubation at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
“That was his second nose break,” his mother noted, recalling how the first one occurred when “he took his own foul ball to the face.”
Andrews has also escaped major peril from having a four-wheeler overturn on him.
His mother said his anxiety-inducing childhood started at the very beginning, when he was born premature at 27 weeks.
“I figure the devil wants me but God is looking out for me,” Andrews said.
While most of his gear remains at the bottom of the river, Andrews said a man who was one of Jackson’s relatives, recovered the life vest, cooler and a few other items and returned it. Andrews and his dad plan on retrieving the rest of the gear from the river bottom, possibly with large magnets.
At school, Andrews’ peers have shown him the amount of sympathy and concern that one would expect from teenage boys — none whatsoever. It’s been nothing but teasing, he said, betting that his friends wouldn’t find being submerged in a river, weighted down and fighting a current in mid-January all that amusing if it had happened to them.
Andrews said the experience has taught him some lessons.
For one, “Don’t make a heavy duck blind on a small boat,” he said.
Also, “Make sure you can see all around the boat.”
“Have a life jacket in reach immediately, maybe on,” Andrews said. The teens weren’t wearing life jackets that were in the boat but out of reach as it sank.
And, “No waders in the boat whatsoever,” he said.
The loss of a boat and gun hasn’t deterred Andrews from resuming his outdoor passions, but he’s skittish about boating.
“I’m going to get back in the water, just not on a boat,” he said.
His mother said she thinks he’ll eventually change his mind after enough time passes.
In the meantime, Andrews hopes to eventually recover from his losses as he approaches a life milestone that if past experience is any indication will surely raise his parents’ anxiety.
“I get my license in June,” he said.
