Cozette Campbell

Family and friends helped Cozette Agnew Campbell of Baldwyn celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at a community center in Baldwyn. She was born in Baldwyn on Nov. 24, 1919. A retired teacher from the Baldwyn Separate School District, she enjoys working crossword puzzles, doing word searches and watching “Family Feud” and “The Golden Girls” on television.

