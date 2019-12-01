Family and friends helped Cozette Agnew Campbell of Baldwyn celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at a community center in Baldwyn. She was born in Baldwyn on Nov. 24, 1919. A retired teacher from the Baldwyn Separate School District, she enjoys working crossword puzzles, doing word searches and watching “Family Feud” and “The Golden Girls” on television.
100th Birthday
Tags
Ginna Parsons
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.