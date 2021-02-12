PLANTERSVILLE • Keith Foster is gentle and good-humored, with a quiet demeanor and an easy smile. But in his role as the Chief of Police in Plantersville, the 35-year-old father of twins is no pushover.
“I’m laid back, but I don’t tolerate a lot,” he said. “I’m very firm. We are a very proactive police force. We don’t practice bad policing; I don’t tolerate it at all.”
Formerly a musician, Foster joined the Plantersville Police Department in 2013, working first as a warrant officer, then as a patrolman before being promoted to chief in 2018. He said his new role gives him more ability to do what he loves: helping people.
“I still get out and work the streets like a regular patrolman,” he said. “But the way my heart is, I can help more people in my leadership role than if I was a regular patrolman.”
Foster said one of his primary goals as chief is to change the way the public views police officers.
“I’m trying to change the mindset of how they see law enforcement,” he said. “People have a lot of ideas about police officers based on what they’ve heard from someone else, or what they see on social media and television. But they never actually talk to them and try to get to know them.”
Foster said he wants to help put a human face on law enforcement by being accessible and fair toward everyone in his community.
“My biggest thing is educating people about the law,” he said. “I try to be transparent and treat everyone the same without picking sides. Wherever you go, you should treat people the same – as humans. People need to understand that we’re just humans, too.”
In his tenure as chief, Foster said he has used some unconventional methods to help “humanize” his police force.
“In 2019, we gave away turkeys at Thanksgiving,” he said. “We set up officers at different locations, and they’d pull over every seventh car and give that person a turkey. While the officer would be getting their driver’s license, I was in the back getting the turkey.”
Foster said the response to this generous overture was consistently positive.
“Once they saw the turkey they were ecstatic,” he said. “It was a good way to build rapport with the community. That same year we gave a new set of living room furniture to eight families. It just lets people know that our heart is for the whole community.”
Foster, who is from a family where faith is a fundamental aspect of life, said he sees his role in law enforcement as an expression of his own faith.
“Even in the Bible they had laws and consequences,” he said. “People make mistakes, but my job is to enforce the law. The way I look at it, I help you learn from your mistakes. Everyone has to be accountable for their own actions and the consequences.”
Foster said he has ample opportunities to “preach” on the job.
“I hear all kinds of stories when I’m taking people to jail,” he said. “They’ll start telling me, ‘Oh, I didn’t mean to do this.’ We’ll have what I call a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting right there in the car on the way to jail, and I try to get them to see other ways of doing things.”
Foster said he occasionally even invites his captive audiences to attend church.
“When people know they’re going to jail, they’ll tell you a whole bunch of stuff,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll say, ‘Do you go to church? If you don’t, you need to be in somebody’s church tomorrow, because the Lord’s been on your side tonight.’”
According to Foster, the best way to prevent run-ins with law enforcement is to train children to respect not only law enforcement officers, but the law itself.
“The world has changed so much in its outlook on law enforcement,” he said. “But if we’re teaching our kids the laws when they’re young at home, they shouldn’t encounter law enforcement when they’re grown. Train your kids at home.”
Foster said people on both sides of the law need an ethical frame of reference and a source of moral authority.
“People need to get more Bible-based,” he said. “A lot of people don’t even know Christ, and that’s where things fail. You need help; everybody needs help. God is the one who can change things.”