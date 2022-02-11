TUPELO • Transformation Garden, a long-term recovery facility for female victims of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, opened in North Mississippi in December 2021. A ministry of Anchor Church in Verona, the facility can accommodate up to 20 residents.
Cyndi Gillespie, executive director of Transformation Garden, said the women who come into the new, 7,500 square-foot facility looking for hope and healing may be dealing with an immediate crisis or the emotional residue of past events.
“We may get someone right off the street who is currently being trafficked,” she said. “But it may also be a woman who’s having a hard time staying sober because that trauma from the past hasn’t been dealt with. They can be anywhere on that continuum; we’re here for all of them.”
Gillespie said the facility is the only one of its kind in North Mississippi.
“There are different levels of care for women who’ve been trafficked,” she said. “There are ‘emergent’ shelters, which provide crisis-level care for up to three days. Then there are ‘supportive’ shelters, where women can usually stay for up to 30 days. And then there are the restorative long-term homes. That’s what we are.”
Transformation Garden’s 18-24-month-long treatment program, underwritten by Anchor Church and outside donors, is offered at no cost to its residents. Gillespie said while such a long program is costly and messy, it is the best way to ensure lasting results.
“It’s a long process,” she said. “But then again, you can’t erase a lifetime of trauma in 30 days of rehab. To be honest, you usually can’t do it in 12 months.
Anchor Church also offers long-term treatment programs for men and women dealing with addiction. Gillespie said, especially for females, addiction is often tied to sexual trauma.
“We’ve found that addiction and trafficking often go hand-in-hand,” she said. “A woman may work an addiction program and find success, but if the specific trauma related to that trafficking isn’t dealt with, recovery is hard and relapse is likely.”
Secrecy, fear, and a sense of personal shame prevent many women from seeking the help they need, Gillespie said.
“Some of them aren’t willing to admit they’ve been trafficked yet,” she said. “But I can tell you with 100% certainty that if these women were ready to seek the healing they really need, the 20 beds we have wouldn’t be enough.”
Most Mississippians naively assume sex trafficking is something that only happens in other countries or in urban settings, but Haley Chapin, Transformation Garden’s program director, said the reality is much more disturbing.
“I had to have the scales fall off my eyes,” she said. “It was heart-breaking to learn that, in the South, a high percentage of these women were trafficked by a family member first. It’s really prevalent down here.”
“Familial sex trafficking in the South is elevated by poverty and low education,” she said. “The broken foster care system, unstable housing, and addiction are all factors as well. An addict may ‘pimp’ a family member — sister, niece, daughter — to feed an addiction.”
Chapin believes a single factor drives most sex trafficking in the United States:
“The number one reason for the problem is porn,” she said. “It’s the porn consumer that drives the demand. If we eliminate that buyer, the market goes away.”
While helping victims of sex trafficking is Transformation Garden’s immediate priority, Chapin said a second goal is to increase awareness and focus on prevention.
“The legal definition of trafficking is, ‘being forced, frauded, or coerced into performing any type of sex act for the commercial gain of someone else,’” she said. “The average sex buyer is a man, 40-50 years old, married with two kids, and an income of between $70-100,000 a year. He has the profile of most of the people I go and speak to.”
Chapin said the work of Transformation Garden is sobering, slow, and difficult, but the reward–the healing and transformation of broken humans–makes it worth the effort.
“It’s appalling,” she said. “You see the damage done by sin. But you also see people who Christ has redeemed. They can function and forgive and move on, and even pour themselves into others. It’s amazing to watch, and we get a front-row seat.”