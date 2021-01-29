Buddy Tennison of Plantersville has been singing in southern gospel quartets for the last 52 years, and his baritone pipes are still going strong.
A founding member of Southern Image Quartet, Tennison launched his singing career the same year men landed on the moon.
“It was 1969,” he said. “I started out with the Revelations Quartet out of Saltillo, and I’ve been in quartets ever since. I started Southern Image back in ‘96 when I lived in Mobile, Alabama. I’m the only founding member who’s still in the group.”
Based in North Mississippi, the current Southern Image is made up of Tennison; Dale Holt of Bear Creek, Alabama; and Mantachie-based husband-and-wife team, Shay and Michi Guess. The group travels all over the Mid-South, singing a combination of original material and southern gospel classics.
Tennison said he developed his singing chops as a child, both by default and by design..
“I was one of those ‘drug kids,’” he said with a chuckle. “I was drug to church every time the doors were open, so I was always exposed to this music. And I had a music teacher in high school that taught us the basics of singing harmony.”
While he takes the message of his music seriously, Tennison said being in a quartet requires a certain amount of showmanship as well.
“There’s an element of entertainment,” he said. “It’s there, no matter what you say. Music should never take the place of preaching, but we also know music sets the stage and warms the heart.”
Tennison said there’s something about music that connects with people where spoken words can’t.
“There are folks that will come to hear gospel music that would never darken the door to hear preaching,” he said.
Tennison said his long experience working with crowds has taught him about the need to connect with an audience early in the performance.
“You’ve got a window of about two songs to connect with them,” he said. “You learn to read a room, and you look to see if people are smiling and watching you and following what’s going on.”
While contemporary praise and worship music has become the norm in many congregations, Tennison said southern gospel music still holds a special place in the hearts of their audiences.
“Folks are there to hear the familiar classics,” he said. “It takes them back. I’m not knocking praise and worship music; it’s all God’s music. But in some churches where they’ve made the transition too quickly, it has alienated the senior citizens who grew up on gospel music.”
Like Tennison, Shay Guess of Mantachie grew up hearing and singing gospel music. He said he and his wife, Michi, were childhood sweethearts whose love for gospel music brought them together.
“We grew up together and rode the same bus,” he said. “Michi picked up singing harmony by the time she was 5. We were both in groups travelling around all through high school. We knew it was what we wanted to do.”
After high school, Guess said he and Michi married and began their career as gospel singers.
“My parents had to sign for us,” he said. “We hit the road after that.”
While Michi Guess is the smallest of the four members of Southern Image, she has the biggest personality.
“The personality is Michi,” he said. “She just puts her whole heart into it and it shows. She’s not the lead singer, but she’s the one people are drawn to.”
Guess said making an emotional connection with the audience is more important than technical perfection.
“Over time, some of the quartets have gotten more into just being perfect,” he said. “But it seems like there’s not much emotion. But what’s more appealing: a group that’s musically perfect, or a group that gets in there with you and puts their whole heart in it?”
Guess said even after years of traveling and singing, he still loves what he does.
“People say ‘how can you get excited about a song you’ve sung a thousand times?’ I tell them it’s the message,” he said. “The message of the songs gets us excited. It’s our heart. I’m not going to waste my time doing something my heart’s not in.”