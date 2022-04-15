TUPELO • By Sunday, Easter celebrations will be winding down for most Christians. But for the members of St. Paul Orthodox Christian Church on East Main Street in Tupelo, Easter Sunday is still a week away.
Father David Bibeau is the priest at St. Paul, and he said the difference in dates for Easter goes all the way back to the Council of Nicea in 325 C.E. and before.
“We still determine our date for Easter based on the calendar that was used at the time of the Council of Nicea,” Bibeau said. “Easter was a huge thing for the early church, and the date for Easter was solidified at that council in 325.”
It’s not just the date that’s different for Easter, but the name as well, according to Bibeau.
“Easter is a German word,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with it, but in the Orthodox church we refer to Easter as Pascha. It’s an Aramaic word, derived from the Hebrew word ‘Pasach,’ which means Passover.”
During the season of Lent, Orthodox Christians continue to observe the fast that was once the common practice of all Christians, Bibeau said.
“It used to be that Western Christians fasted for all of Lent,” he said. “In the Eastern church, we still hold the whole fast for 40 days: no meat, no dairy, no wine. On certain days, we get to eat fish.”
The 40-day fast ends with a Saturday remembrance of the raising of Jesus’ friend, Lazarus, Bibeau said.
“Lent ends with Lazarus Saturday and then Palm Sunday a week before Pasach,” he said. “We go through the whole motion of Lazarus being raised from the dead. It’s because of Lazarus that the authorities finally say, ‘This is too big, we have to do something.’ That’s when they start plotting Christ’s death.”
In most Western traditions, Holy Week observances begin on Thursday with the somber Maundy Thursday service. Orthodox observances begin on Monday, Bibeau said, and incorporate sacramental elements from other seasons.
“On Monday and Tuesday, we do “Bridegroom Matins,’” he said. “On Wednesday, we have a service of Holy Unction, where we anoint people with oil and pray over them. It’s a big deal, and it’s seen as a sacrament or mystery in the Orthodox church.”
On Thursday evening, congregants gather to read the Passion narrative, followed by a burial vespers on Friday, which Bibeau said is especially moving.
“In Middle Eastern culture, women would follow a funeral procession making wailing noises,” he said. “We do that same thing, but it’s liturgical and scripted. It’s a beautiful service, especially if you can hear it in Aramaic.”
By Saturday of Holy Week, the mood of the services changes, Bibeau said.
“On Saturday, we start anticipating the resurrection of Christ,” he said. “We’ll have a baptismal liturgy, at which there will be two baptisms. It became popular in the early church to baptize on Easter because of the theology of baptism: “We are buried and raised with Christ, as Romans says.”
After the candlelit Service of the Holy Light and the Divine Liturgy (communion) late on Saturday night, the mood turns festive indeed.
“We have a celebration,” Bibeau said. “People will be dancing and drinking and feasting. If anything is worth having a party over, it’s Christ coming out of his tomb.”