We all are familiar with Murphy’s Law, “If anything can go wrong, it will go wrong.” But do you know Murphy’s Second Law? Murphy’s Second Law states, “Friends may come and go, but enemies accumulate.”
Unfortunately, that is often true. Enemies accumulate in two ways. Some are people who do not like us. Through various experiences, we have made enemies. I heard about a sergeant in the army who was reprimanding a young private about an infraction of the rules. When the sergeant was through, he said to the private, “I’m sure that you don’t care much for me, private. I’d bet that when I die, you will come and spit on my grave.” The private said, “No, Sir, when I get out of the army, I don’t ever intend to stand in line again.”
Like it or not, you probably have a sizeable line of enemies yourself. In some cases, you should offer an apology and ask for forgiveness. In other cases, the line has been formed, not because of anything you have done that is wrong, but because you have done something right. In such cases, you need to be secure enough to live with the fact that some people may not like you. The ultimate basis for this security is your assurance of doing the will of God.
The other way enemies may accumulate is on a list that you keep yourself. It is made up of people who you do not like. The list may be long or short. Keeping such a list requires a lot of emotional energy. William Lacy wrote, “There is no more difficult game to play than the game of getting even, holding grudges, and settling scores. In this game, the scorekeeper is the loser.”
Being a follower of Christ ought to make a difference in how we handle life, especially this tendency to hold grudges and get even. Jesus said that we should pray, “Father, forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors” (Matt. 6:12). When Peter asked Jesus, “How many times should we forgive the person who sins against us, seven times?” Jesus responded, “Not seven times, but seventy times seven” (Matt. 18:21-22).
What is needed is genuine forgiveness. A music teacher told one of her vocal students, “When you finish a note, let it go cleanly. Then it has a beautiful ring to it.” What we need to do is let some old experiences go cleanly. Letting them go is a beautiful thing.
Lewis Smedes, who has written widely on Christian forgiveness, said, “The only way back to control over painful memories is the way of forgiveness. When we forgive an old wrong, we set a prisoner free and discover that we are the prisoner set free.” When we practice Christian forgiveness, we reverse Murphy’s second law. Friends accumulate, not enemies!