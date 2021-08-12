TUPELO • The Molly Ringwalds are bringing back the ‘80s to the stage in Tupelo.
The cover band from Sheffield, England, will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 21, for the Downtown Tupelo Main Street’s second entry in this year’s Down on Main summer concert series.
Lead singer, guitarist and keyboard player Sir Devon Nooner said the group is excited to get the chance to return to the All-American City.
Nooner said the city of Tupelo, with its deep roots in pop and blues music history, has always intrigued him and his bandmates. He said they came to Tupelo a few years ago and visited one of the city’s most popular attractions, the Elvis Presley Birthplace.
“We went and toured Elvis’ home about three years ago, and it was a great experience,” Nooner said. “We are definitely excited about returning to Tupelo for the Down on Main Concert.”
The band doesn’t make its way to Northeast Mississippi often, but Noon said their visits to the area are always exciting.
“Tupelo has so much music history,” Nooner said. “It is very rich in American music. Being from England, that’s all we listen to. It’s always excited going and being able to capture those moments in history.”
From England to New Orleans
The Molly Ringwalds moved from England to New Orleans about 20 years ago. The group has since captivated its audiences with energetic and passionate performances of hits from the 1980s.
Each musician takes on a distinctive stage character, adding to the authenticity of each performance. Band members include Nooner, lead guitar player Platinum Randi Wilde, keyboard player Dickie English, bass guitar player Lord Phillip Wang and drum player Sir Liam Thunders.
Since emerging onto the Louisiana music scene, Nooner said jazz music is something the group has grown to enjoy. Although the group performs mostly ‘80s cover songs by Beastie Boys, Duran Duran, Michael Jackson, Prince and more – Nooner said they still enjoy a lively burst of New Orleans music from to time.
“We love New Orleans,” Nooner said. “There’s always something going on here. The jazz is what it’s known for. We don’t incorporate much of that into our performances, but we definitely listen to it a lot.”
Nooner said each Molly Ringwalds show is different, as they try to incorporate unique acts and themes with each performance.
Tupelo, he said, is in for a great musical experience when he and his bandmates hit the stage.
“It’s an ‘80s show,” Nooner said. “We do all the great hit songs from the 1980s. It’s really just going to be a big rock show. The big lights, the big performance. We really try to bring lots of energy to our shows.”
Fans of 1980s music – of Bowie and Bon Jovi and Cutting Crew – are in for a treat.
“You’re definitely going to enjoy this show,” Nooner said.
The Molly Ringwalds will hit the stage at the intersection of Main and Broadway streets in downtown Tupelo at 8 p.m. on Aug. 21. The event is free to the public.