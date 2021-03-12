SMITHVILLE • Five years ago, James Menold of Smithville had a near-death experience. When it was over, he was a changed man.
The 53-year-old father of five is a paving contractor who said before the incident, he was not a nice guy.
“I wasn’t a good person,” he said. “I wasn’t raised in a church family; just the opposite. I got in a lot of trouble when I was a kid, and I spent my share of time in jail and running from the law.”
These days, Menold is at Crossbound Church in Smithville every time the doors are open, and he tells everyone who will listen about the experience that turned his life around.
“My doctor said there’s only one reason why I’m here,” he said. “It’s because God’s got something for me to do. I owe my life to God, and my job is to talk about him and bring him glory. I’m gonna plant that seed and God’s gonna do the rest.”
Five years ago, Menold “coded” when his lungs collapsed after a year-long struggle with pneumonia. After seven non-responsive days in the hospital on life support, medical professionals told his wife to call family members and prepare to say her final “goodbye.”
“I could hear them talking to my wife and then I just … left,” he said. “The next thing I knew, I was walking. It was just as real as sitting here today. It was like a tunnel with a bright light way down, and someone was standing beside me.”
Menold said while he couldn’t identify the figure standing beside him, he remembers details of his appearance.
“I’m trying to look at his face,” he said. “There’s no face, but there’s this beautiful white gown, and the hands – the hands were just these muscular workingman’s hands. He’s not saying anything.”
Menold said he remembers the “tunnel” vividly as well.
“On this tunnel wall, the arch of it was just pictures,” he said. “It was memories, some of them I haven’t thought of in 40 or 50 years. It was like a storybook. We’re walking and I’m looking at all these pictures, these memories. There was nothing bad, just beautiful moments I’d forgotten of my parents, grandparents, even great-grandparents.”
Menold said one more thing happened before his “return.”
“All of a sudden this hand comes on my shoulder,” he said. “It says, ‘Your work’s not done.’ I remember taking a big gasp of air, and then all these alarms going off and people running around. I guess they’d unplugged me and I took a breath on my own.”
Menold continued breathing on his own and made a full recovery from his incident, after re-learning to both walk and talk. After a few days struggling to put words together, Menold said he heard himself uttering words he never thought he’d say.
“I said to my wife, ‘That preacher you always talk about – Kevin Crook – I need to talk to him right now,’” he said. “So Kevin came and visited me in the hospital. It was the first time I’d ever met him. I told everybody else to leave the room. I had some serious questions.”
Menold said he was as surprised by the spiritual awakening that followed as everyone else.
“I wasn’t raised in church,” he said. “I didn’t believe in it and didn’t want anything to do with it. It just wasn’t me. I was running from God.”
Once released from the hospital, Menold and his wife started attending Crossbound Church, where Crook is the minister. He said it wasn’t long before he was “all in.”
“I started going every time the doors were open,” he said. “I was hungry to understand what this was, and the hunger just grew and grew. After about a year I got baptized, and about a year after that, I got to baptize my wife and my daughter.”
Menold said after years of running from God, he and his family have found a home.
“The church family is unbelievable,” he said. “I never knew what church was about. You’re not supposed to go through this life alone. You need to rely on God and other people. It’s just something everybody needs.”
Menold said his near-death experience gave him yet another gift.
“God gave me a chance to meet my grandkids,” he said. “My first grandson was born when I was in the hospital. Now I have five grandkids. That’s the biggest reward of all: I got a second chance with my kids and grandkids.”
Now Menold says he is a man on a mission: to remind everyone he meets to enjoy the things that matter most to the fullest.
“When you pass, the last thing you see is your memories,” he said. “So I tell everybody I meet, ‘Go make some memories today, because that’s the only thing in this world that you’re going to take with you.’”