Actors Deklan Powers and Connor King go over lines as "Almost, Maine" director Jules Mikell watches. The play will be performed Aug. 5 in Oxford at the Powerhouse Arts Center. The performance is free, but seating is limited.
Courtesy
Mikell watches as Brenna Dogwood and Deklan Powers rehearse lines in the play "Almost, Maine."
OXFORD – In the remote town of Almost, Maine, people’s lives aren’t that much different than they would be in the big city.
People fall in love. Others fall out of love. They plan their futures together. Others no longer see a future together. There’s joy, and there’s heartbreak in Almost, Maine, and it’s the humanity of their stories that has made John Cariani’s play "Almost, Maine" one of the most popular on stages across the nation.
Theatre Oxford will present "Almost, Maine" at the Powerhouse Arts Center for one night only, Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m.
Directed by Jules Mikell as part of Theatre Oxford’s annual Hoka Days festival and co-produced by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, "Almost, Maine" is actually a series of vignettes about relationships across the mythical town.
Since its premiere at the Portland Stage Company in 2004-2005, "Almost, Maine" has proven so popular that theater companies across the nation have staged productions. The American National Theatre selected it as one of the most outstanding regional theater productions of the 2004-2005 season.
“For every scene that has heartbreak, there’s another scene that inspires hope that the right person is just around the corner, or maybe has been there the whole time,” director Mikell said about the play. “'Almost, Maine' takes a town and breaks it down to show the intricate and sometimes complicated lives of the individuals.”
The Powerhouse is located at 413 S. 14th St. in Oxford (on the corner of University Avenue). Parking is in back near the water tower. To learn more about Theatre Oxford, visit theatreoxford.org or follow on social media @theatreoxford.
