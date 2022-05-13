MYRTLE • There’s a chance the congregation of Myrtle United Methodist Church may be the only congregation in the United States to celebrate their house of worship’s 152nd anniversary.
After a two-year delay caused by the pandemic, the congregation of the historic Union County church will finally get to celebrate their house of worship’s century-and-a-half of operation on Sunday, May 22. The event will include visits from several of the church’s former pastors, and following morning worship, popular church musicians The Gaines Family will perform an outdoor concert while attendees enjoy a catered lunch prepared by Nichols Deli in New Albany.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for two years,” said Church Council Chairman Bill Mattox. “We are all excited.”
The history of Methodism in Myrtle UMC’s corner of Union County dates to antebellum times. Starting in the 1840s, pioneers in the area met for worship, and on Aug. 15, 1870, worshippers dedicated the first church structure, built on land donated by the family of Eugenia Frazier.
At the time, the congregation formed a part of the old Gerizim/Cornersville Methodist Episcopal Circuit. Gerizim, an Old Testament reference, refers to a special blessing, and the term circuit refers to the geography a preacher must travel in order to minister to congregations.
The town now known as Myrtle changed its name from Candy Hill after the Civil War, and in 1886, when the Kansas City-Memphis-Birmingham Railroad bypassed the original settlement by two miles, Myrtle moved; three years later, some of Myrtle’s Methodists did, too.
Since then, the congregation has remained at its current familiar location on Church Street, a reminder of the deep roots of Methodism in the small town.
“This is home,” said longtime church member Peggy Russell. “I’ve been to other churches and liked them, but this is my church.”
With the coming of the railroad, Myrtle morphed into a major railroad stop and a thriving, business-driven bedroom community. At one point, the small town may have been better known than nearby cities.
A few years ago, some church members traveled with others to the Canadian border. During that trip, they had a conversation with someone who asked about their hometown.
“You probably haven’t heard of it,” one of the church members asked. “Do you know where Tupelo is?”
“No,” the other person responded. “Is it anywhere near Myrtle?”
By the late 1930s, the church needed a facelift. A new brick church went up in 1948, and an Easter service was held in 1949, followed by a dedication on Sunday, April 8, 1951.
In the 1960s, the remaining members of the old Candy Hill Methodist Church (the name Candy Hill originated with the “candy pullings” the church once held) transferred membership to Myrtle and Ebenezer Methodist Church in Hickory Flat became part of the Myrtle-Ebenezer Circuit.
In more recent years, Myrtle UMC has added a new parsonage (1961), a fellowship hall (1984) and a gym (1992). And this year, all church properties are undergoing major renovations, as the congregation’s vision changes and grows.
As beautiful as Myrtle UMC’s little corner of Union County may be, longtime church members know it’s the people who are the church — from the former pastor who had a reputation for giving the clothes off his own back to current members’ efforts to be a welcoming, helpful presence in the neighborhood. In recent years, two men who grew up in the church have become full-time ministers, and one of them works as a missionary in France.
“There is a little bit of Myrtle Church all over the world,” Russell said. “We thank God for that.”