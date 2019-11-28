TUPELO • Syndi Davis loves this time of the year. When Christmas is around the corner, the Tupelo High School senior knows it’s time for Singe Feaste.
Singe Feaste is the annual holiday meal performance presented by Davis and other members of the Tupelo High School Madrigals. Decked out in their Renaissance-era dresses and outfits, the choral students sing for their dining audience.
“You know Singe Feaste is coming, so you have to get everything in order,” said Davis, who has been Madrigal since the ninth grade. “My sister was in it for three years, so I’ve been in this atmosphere for seven years in a row. It’s an awesome experience.”
The THS Singe Feaste will be Dec. 4 at the Tupelo Country Club and Dec. 5-7 in the Shelton Hall at St. James Catholic Church. The Tupelo Country Club appearance is a noon event, while the St. James performances start at 6:30 p.m.
Twenty-seven students ranging from ninth graders to seniors make up this year’s Madrigal group. Director Suzy Williams said the Singe Feaste comes from the Renaissance period in history.
“It centers around the royal court,” she said. “For entertainment, they didn’t have television or they couldn’t whip out their MP3s or whatever, so after dinner in the court they would have a group of singers who would be their entertainment for the evening.”
Williams said the Madrigals perform songs to mark different stages of the event, beginning with the Wassail, a warm drink served at the start. The presentation of the Boar’s Head symbolizes the start of the main course. Later, the Flaming Pudding Carol is sung in time for dessert. This year’s meal is catered by Hey Mama What’s For Supper.
“It’s a feast driven by the music,” Williams said. “It’s real fun. The students enjoy it.”
Traditional holiday songs are part of the Madrigals’ repertoire for the Singe Feaste. Williams said the Madrigals change the music lineup each year.
“I have some kids who make it as ninth graders and are with us for four years,” she said. “They would get bored and the audience would have no incentive to come back every year if we did the same songs. We change it from year to year. In fact, this year there are very few repeats from last year.”
During her time with the Madrigals, Davis has displayed her singing versatility.
“I kind of sing everything, wherever she needs me,” Davis said. “Soprano, alto, tenor. I‘ve sang bass before. It’s just wherever she needs me to add more volume or depth.”
Davis said she will be sad when her final Singe Feaste ends.
“The hard work that goes into it, it’s amazing,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do next year for the Christmas season without this.”
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Reed’s department store or by calling (662) 491-4576. Contact the Tupelo Country Club to make reservations for the Dec. 4 performance.