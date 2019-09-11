TUPELO - Tupelo High School senior Zion Sims enjoys performing in musicals. What she likes even more is starring in them with her friends.
Sims and other students in Tupelo High's Theatre Department will open their 2019-20 season next week with the production of "A Little Princess."
"I, personally, love doing musicals," Sims said. "I try to do one whenever I can. The fact I can do one here with my friends, it feels really good."
The musical, based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, runs Sept. 19-21 in the THS Fine Arts Auditorium.
"A Little Princess" is about a girl named Sara (played by Marissa Street), an heiress to a large fortune. She is sent to an English boarding school by her father, who later dies but doesn't leave money to pay for Sara's education. The school's headmistress (Sims) forces Sara to become a servant to pay her debt.
"This is the first musical we've done in a while," Sims said. "I'm really pleased with how it's going and the talent to put this one."
Four productions are scheduled this year, said Allana Austin of the THS Theatre Department. The students received their scripts and music for "A Little Princess" in May and had the summer break to prepare for the first show.
"This year, Phil Milner, our director, said he had the people to do a small musical," she said. "I direct the next show, which will be a comedy. Then we will have a one act and then a drama. I am always very proud that our students can handle many types of plays and roles."
Each performance of "A Little Princess" starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $6 per person. Call (662) 840-1841 for more information.