TUPELO - The BancorpSouth Arena west parking lot will be turned into a drive-in concert venue April 24 for Contemporary Christian star TobyMac.
Tupelo will be a stop on a drive-in tour this spring starring TobyMac, his DiverseCity Band and the group Cochren & Co. The live stage performance will be projected onto the screen after dusk.
TobyMac was among the Christian artists who last year performed concerts at drive-ins throughout the eastern U.S., including one in Iuka. In addition to TobyMac, the Iuka Drive-In Theatre also hosted shows by Zach Williams, Casting Crowns, and the triple feature performance of Michael W. Smith, Mac Powell and Steven Curtis Chapman.
Tickets will be sold on a per car basis (maximum of six people per car). Prices range from $99 to $275, and cars will be parked in order of arrival in the row purchased. If you purchased multiple cars you must arrive together to be parked together.
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at https://www.driveintheatertour.com/tobymac
Gates open at 6 p.m. The show starts at dusk.
Drive-in concertgoers are asked to observe the following:
• Access to restrooms will not be available prior to gates opening. If you arrive early, please make sure to observe all traffic laws. Do not block any roads, driveways, or businesses. Be courteous and respectful at all times to the surrounding communities and to those who live there.
• Taller vehicles may be parked away from center to avoid obstructing the view of others. Oversized vehicles such as large vans, buses and motorhomes are not permitted.
• Be prepared to show your ticket (either printed or on mobile device) to be scanned.
• Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome but must sit inside your allocated parking space in order to maintain social distancing. Out of respect for others, recreational activities such as frisbee or cornhole may not be allowed.
• Observe local social distancing guidelines at all times for the health and wellbeing of all fans.