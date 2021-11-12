One of the most powerful forces in the world is the truth.
While I was in Texas, I heard this story about a political campaign. A man was running for governor of the state, and the campaign was entering the home stretch when an aide came rushing in and said to the candidate, “Sir, you’ve got to go to Brownsville. They’re telling lies about you down there.” The candidate responded, “I can’t go to Brownsville; I’ve got to go to Amarillo. They’re telling the truth about me up there.”
Truth is a sharp sword to wield in a political race or in other areas of life. The ability to tell the truth is often a scarce commodity.
Playing fast and loose with the truth is a popular exercise. It’s been said the way some people stretch the truth, you might think that there is a shortage of it.
In the early church, there was an incident that showed the seriousness of not telling the truth. Barnabas sold a piece of land and gave all the money to the church. When Ananias and Sapphira saw the affirmation that Barnabas received for his generous gift, they wanted to get in on the act. They sold a piece of land and brought some money to the church, alleging that it was the total amount of money that they had received for the property. Actually, they had kept part of the money for themselves.
When Peter saw the amount of money that had been given, he recognized that this was not the total amount of money that they had received for the property. He put his finger on the root of the problem. He said, “Ananias, how is it that Satan has so filled your heart that you have lied to the Holy Spirit and have kept for yourself some of the money you received for the land?”
Jesus called Satan, “the father of lies.” He is the one who inspired the lie of Ananias and Sapphira, and he is the one who inspires us to lie.
A lie can be disastrous to our effectiveness in the Lord’s work. Honesty is to characterize our lives.
While honesty is a quality to be prized, we have no permission to wield honesty irresponsibly. Sometimes honesty is used as a smokescreen to hide more suspect motives.
When someone comes up to me and asks, “Could I be honest with you about something?” I want to say, “No, please lie to me. Whatever you do, don’t be honest with me.” Why do I react that way? Because often that statement is followed by some very painful words.
Why couldn’t we follow the statement by sharing wonderful news with someone — news that expresses affirmation and gratitude to someone? Don’t use truth as a club. Speak the truth, but as Paul urged, “Speak the truth in love.”