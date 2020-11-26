TUPELO • Brady Bramlett isn’t exactly your average elf.
From the moment the 6-foot-4 Bramlett takes the Lyric Theatre stage in his Big and Tall elf outfit, he transforms into Buddy – the lovable and innocent human who outgrew the elves in Santa’s workshop at the North Pole. Once Buddy realizes who he is, he sings and dances his way to New York City to find his real father.
Bramlett is joined by a cast of actors, singers and dancers who give a slightly different look and sound to a modern Christmas classic. Together they’ll present “Elf the Musical,” Tupelo Community Theatre’s holiday offering this season.
The musical “Elf” is based on the popular movie of the same name starring Will Ferrell.
“The music is different. But other than that, it’s the same premise, the same plot,” said Renee Baldwin, who’s directing the “Elf” musical. “It’s got a few twists that will keep everybody interested. There are a lot of the gags you’ll recognize and hopefully get a chuckle or two from them.”
Because of limited seating in Lyric due to COVID-19 restrictions and advance interest in the production, TCT has scheduled five “Elf” evening performances on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 3-5, in addition to a 2 p.m. matinee show on Dec. 5. All evening shows start at 7:30 p.m.
Many of the “Elf” movie characters are in the musical. Buddy sets out to find his real father, children’s book publisher Walter Hobbs (played by Jeff Houin). In the process, he meets Walter’s wife (Kristy Riley) and their son (Carter Smith), who doesn’t believe in Santa Claus. Buddy is determined to win over his family and help New York City remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Buddy also meets Jovie (Julie Grisham), an unenthusiastic store worker who becomes his love interest, and others who help him cope with life in the big city. Zach Bragg does double duty as Santa Claus and the Macy’s store manager. Principle characters also include Deb (Jennifer Cummings), Ms. Greenway (Maddie Ludt), Matthews (Bobby Geno) and Chadwick (Emily Sanford).
Rounding out the cast are eight ensemble actors and nine featured dancers who play a variety a roles including elves, office workers and fake Santas.
Bramlett, an Oxford resident who has performed in music and theater productions at Ole Miss, is making his TCT debut. He said he heard about the Buddy role from Suzanne Oakley, a veteran TCT performer and director.
“She said they were doing ‘Elf’ and I would really enjoy it,” he said. “She told me about the auditions. I told her, ‘You know, I think that would be fun’. When this opportunity popped up, I needed to do something creative in the world we’re in. So, this is a good escape.”
The music, Bramlett said, adds more to the story than what’s seen in the movie.
“The numbers are so much fun and they’re so energetic, especially the songs Buddy sings,” he said. “It gives you more of a glimpse into his character and shows you the transformation how he changes from being so elfy and innocent at the beginning, but as the show progresses you see him grow up.”
The cast, Baldwin said, has had only about three weeks of rehearsal time on the Lyric stage following TCT’s delayed season opener of “Little Shop of Horrors.” She said the cast is a great blend of ages and acting experience from various parts of the region.
“We have faced a time crunch that is very seldom seen as far as the cast coming together,” she said. “They have been so amazing.”
Riley, a Fulton resident, is also making her TCT debut. Her previous theater experience includes productions in Meridian and Philadelphia.
“COVID has taken a lot of things from us, but one of the gifts it’s given us is the opportunity to do some new things,” she said. “I have the opportunity to do this. ... I was drawn to this show in particular, the message and the music. It’s lighthearted, it’s funny. The music is so engaging. As soon as I saw they were having auditions, I had to throw my hat into the ring.”
The production, Baldwin said, has been aided by Tupelo’s Jamey Grisham, a cruise ship entertainer who choreographed “Elf.”
“He and I met for weeks, hours upon hours, going through every scene,” she said. “He has choreographed not only the singing but also the transitions. He’s just brilliant.”
Tickets are $25 for adult and $10 for students and younger. Call (662) 844-1942 to order tickets or for more information. TCT continues to use the pod seating setup, which separates groups of people to ensure social distancing.
Baldwin said she hopes “Elf” can bring joy to anyone who may be struggling in a season wrecked by the pandemic.
“These are crazy times we’re living in right now, and this world needs to be reminded that smiling and laughing and having a good time are important things to do,” she said. “This show is about self-discovery, it’s about laughter, it’s about believing, and what greater messages can people have today than that.
“My goal as director of this show,” Baldwin adds, “is that for people to leave here happier than they came in.”