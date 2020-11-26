Tupelo Community Theatre has announced audition dates for two dark comedies, “Arsenic and Old Lace” and “Crimes of the Heart,” which will be performed in 2021.
“Arsenic and Old Lace” auditions will be Dec. 7 and 8, starting at 6 p.m. both days, at the Lyric Theatre at 201 N. Broadway.
This show is a farcical “dark” comedy about the Brewster family. Mortimer, a drama critic, must deal with his crazy, murderous family and local police in Brooklyn, New York. The cast is composed of one female aged 21-35; two females aged 55 and older; and 11 males aged 25 and older. No advanced preparation is required.
Production dates are Jan. 28-30 with rehearsals beginning in mid-December. For more information, call (662) 844-1935 or email the director, Bobby Geno, at robertgeno@comcast.net.
“Crimes of the Heart” auditions will be Dec. 15 and 16, starting at 6 p.m. both days, at the Lyric Theatre. In the Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy, three eccentric Southern sisters come together after one shoots her husband, exposing their unique quirks, longings, and regrets as each comes to terms with the consequences of her own “crime of the heart.”
The play calls for six men and women ages 21-45, no advance preparation is needed and performance dates are March 18-20. The play will be directed by Jonathan Martin.
For more information visit www.tct.ms, email the director at jonathanwmartin@yahoo.com or call the TCT office at (662) 844-1935.