The Tupelo Elvis Festival is accepting official festival artwork submissions for the 2021 event. Local artists are encouraged to participate, with submissions due by Feb. 20. Some participants may also be featured on the TupeloMainStreet.com website or social media.
All entries - required to be in JPG, PNG or PDF formats - should be submitted to info@tupelomainstreet.com. A jury of local artists will decide the winner, who will be announced in March.
The winner will receive $1,000 and a framed poster. The winner will be asked to sign and number 100 posters. Additionally, the Tupelo Elvis Festival will own rights to the artwork for sale and marketing purposes on social media, and traditional media outlets leading up the festival in June 2021.