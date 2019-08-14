The Tupelo Elvis Festival team experienced both great success and great tragedy at this year’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Championship in Graceland on Saturday, according to a press release from Ben McAlilly.
Taylor Rodriguez, who was the winner of this year’s Tupelo Elvis Festival Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Competition, represented Tupelo at the worldwide competition and won the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist of 2019. Rodriguez performed against 16 other top Elvis Tribute Artists for a chance to receive $20,000 and a contract with Elvis Presley Enterprises as the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist of 2019.
McAlilly said that Tupelo Elvis Fest was thrilled to have their winner win at Graceland and described it as the pinnacle of awards for Elvis Tribute artists. He credited this year’s Tupelo Elvis Fest judges for picking the best representative.
“We had about seven judges this year, and five of them personally knew Elvis, so they are the ones that decided that Taylor was the best tribute artist to represent Tupelo,” McAlilly said.
Unfortunately, that weekend also saw the death of Tupelo Elvis Fest legend and musician James Bruce Lesley, who was Rodriguez’s voice coach prior to Graceland. Lesley also served the Tupelo Elvis Fest as competition judge, vocal coach, pianist and assistant with the youth competition. Rodriguez honored his memory Sunday before performing his final song, “The Impossible Dream.”
McAlilly said Lesley has been a staple to Elvis Fest for 10 years but has been involved in the community for decades. He helped seven to eight of their winners prepare for Graceland, and McAlilly said when you go backstage, you’ll often hear singers using his vocal exercises to warm up.
“He was a wonderful person to be around and he was actually my choral director when I went to Mississippi State. He taught me a lot, and he was a fun mentor to be around,” McAlilly said.