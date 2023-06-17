TUPELO – For years, Jordan and Christina Graham tried to have a baby. Christina suffered four miscarriages, all in the first trimester, before she became pregnant a fifth time.
At eight weeks, the couple went for a doctor's appointment, braced for the usual bad news. Instead, they were told Christina was expecting twins.
"But they were a rare form of twins called monochorionic diamniotic or Mo-Di," Jordan said. "They each had their own amniotic sac, but they shared a placenta."
Because Christina's pregnancy was now considered high risk, the couple went almost weekly for scans to make sure both babies were growing at a normal rate.
"Every week, we worried we would lose one or both of them," Jordan said. "We had a lot of people praying for them."
At 21 weeks, the Grahams were sent to a doctor at LeBonheur who specialized in Mo-Di twins. He determined that Baby B was not growing as fast as Baby A, because of the shared blood supply.
"They gave us an option – to terminate Baby B," Jordan said. "We chose not to."
At 23 weeks, Christina was admitted to the North Misssissippi Medical Center' Women's Hospital in Tupelo, and at 25 weeks, on June 30, 2014, she delivered twin boys – Caden and Jaden.
Caden weighed 2.5 pounds and had bleeds on both sides of his brain. He stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for four months and was on a ventilator for two months.
Jaden weighed 1.6 pounds, stayed in the NICU for six months and was on a ventilator for four months.
The couple was told that because the boys were born four months early, they would be physically and mentally delayed – like all preemies – but they would eventually catch up.
"They didn't crawl when they were supposed to, they didn't walk when they were supposed to," Jordan said. "And they didn't talk. When they were 3, we became suspicious that there was something more to it. We were hiding from the 'A' word."
They spent a year in denial before finally taking the boys back to LeBonheur. At 4 years old, the twins were diagnosed with severe autism.
"When we got the diagnosis, we hit the ground running on our journey," Jordan said. "We started getting some real help then. We got them into the Autism Center, got them into ECEC (the Early Childhood Education Center). From that moment, it's been nothing but a community effort."
Family and football
When the boys were diagnosed with autism in the spring of 2019, Jordan was a teacher and assistant football coach at Tupelo High School.
"Once the boys got mobile, things got more complicated," Jordan said. "I knew Christina couldn't do it all and work, too. So I made the decision to leave football, and focus on my family."
He continued to teach at THS for a year, and then was asked to be the head football coach at Tupelo Middle School.
"I didn't plan to come back to football, but not as much time had to be invested in it at the middle school, and we were getting help from so many services," he said. "The boys see physical, occupational and speech therapists every day at school."
Jordan spent three years teaching and coaching at TMS. Last fall, when his team was playing Oxford at the THS stadium, his boys attended their first football game and finally got to see their father coach.
"I looked over and saw them on the sidelines, just being kids," he said. "And I thought, 'Maybe I can do this again.' I talked to Coach Hardin, the head football coach, about coming back and he said he was happy to have me."
So this fall, Jordan will be back at the high school as a teacher and varsity football coach, and the boys will repeat second grade at Parkway Elementary. Caden is in a regular classroom and uses a special device to communicate, while Jaden is self-contained.
"The boys are thriving," Jordan said. "They have up days and down days, but more up days lately. We consider a great day to be no meltdowns. A good day is one meltdown each. A bad day is meltdowns all day, and meltdowns for Mom and Dad, too."
While the non-verbal twins are identical, their parents said their personalities are totally different.
"Jaden loves to be outside, getting dirty, swimming," Jordan said. "Caden wants to stay inside with air-conditioning and play games on his iPad."
"We've always said even though we have identical twins, they are nothing alike," Christina said. "So we strive to make sure Jaden can be the best Jaden can be and Caden can be the best Caden can be."
The couple credits the staff in the NICU, the Tupelo Public School District's special education teachers and therapists – and each other – for the boys' success.
"It's a team effort for sure," Christina said. "I don't think either one of us could be doing this life we have without each other at this point. Jordan is more than I could have ever hoped for in a husband and a father. He supports me and always puts the boys’ needs ahead of his own."
"I'm more of the support and crutch for her," Jordan said. "Christina's the real superhero. When I'm ready to quit, she's there, pushing me to keep going. It makes it easier for me to be a husband and a father because of her."
Jordan said if there's one thing he's learned during the family's autism journey, it's that nobody has the answers.
"We take it one day at a time," he said. "There's no way to predict where we'll be or how far they'll go. I do know I can't give them limits, because they beat them. They beat them in the womb. Only God knows how far they're going to go."
