TUPELO • Tupelo High School will roll out a familiar name and tunes along with new routines next week during its annual show choir concert.
The 2020 Showcase, set for Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in the Performance Arts Center, opens with a performance of pop songs covering several decades by the 62-girl show choir.
Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” are part of the hit parade setlist.
“The first half of the showcase is a review of popular songs from today and yesteryear,” said THS show choir director Danielle Ratliff. “There’s something for everybody.”
Eliza Long, a THS senior, likes the lineup of so many upbeat hits from different periods of time.
“They’re fun, and they’re different from the previous years that we’ve done home shows,” she said.
After the opening set, the show choir members will split up into two groups – Synergy and Soundwave – to give the audience a preview of their competition shows. Throughout the evening, the show choir singers are backed by the band Structure.
“We’re so blessed to have so many kids try out to be a part of our program that we had to create two groups,” Ratliff said.
The name “Soundwave” is making a comeback after being dropped six years ago when two show choirs were merged to create Synergy.
The 21-member Soundwave is first, and it will perform a program about the human experience in a day, Ratliff said.
“We start out with ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Morning’ and we talk about how life throws you difficulties and pain,” she said. “How we all connect through that and that being there for each other helps us get through.”
Synergy then follows with its own program about a school for wayward girls in the late 1800s. Ratliff, who created the wayward girls storyline, said show choirs must be original when competing against other schools, especially on the national level.
Lucy Hill, a THS senior and Synergy member, said she likes the challenge of performing that kind of story.
“We go to a wayward school, so we all have a reason to be there for a behavioral issue,” Hill said as she explained the story. “The storyline progresses to where we try to break out and that we’re really not that bad, that we’re going to revolt because we don’t deserve to be here.”
Ratliff said it can be daunting to come up with a storyline, music and costumes for a show of a particular time period. She adds it takes about a year to bring everything together to the stage.
“We have to come up with something different every year, something creative,” she said. “They’re both groups full of girls, but I just cannot settle with doing a typical show for girls that might just be about love. So, we want to push the boundaries and do what’s called a concept show where we tell a story. We enjoy doing that kind of show.”
Each performance starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased through the Tupelo High School office by calling (662) 841-8970.