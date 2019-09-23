The popular travel website Only In Your State recently released a list of the "10 Stops Everyone Must Make Along Mississippi’s BBQ Trail."
Five North Mississippi joints landed on the list, including Bar-B-Q By Jim. This is what the excerpt included about the Tupelo staple:
"With over 20 years of barbecuing experience, it’s easy to see why this spot is a local favorite. Aside from ample experience, the eatery’s tasty success probably has something to do with the fact that it serves only the very best cuts of meats."
Also on the list was Rebel Barn in Water Valley.
"This Water Valley restaurant has been named one of 'the 50 best barbecue joints in America,' which says a lot, considering its small town locale. Definitely living up to its ranking, it serves a variety of smoked meats, including baby back ribs, pork butts, beef brisket, sausages, and poultry. They also cold smoke a selection of cheeses and deviled eggs."
Other North Mississippi restaurants included were:
Sonny's Smokehouse (Ackerman)
Abe's Bar-B-Q (Clarksdale)
Memphis Barbecue Co. (Horn Lake)
Find the full list here: https://buff.ly/2mBjkJ1