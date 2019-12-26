TUPELO • Four music acts – two from Memphis, two from Birmingham – will meet halfway Tuesday night in downtown Tupelo.
They’ll bring with them seven decades’ worth of songs for everyone to sing along and dance to while waiting on the ball drop at midnight to start a new year.
The music, featuring three cover bands and a DJ, is a part of the city’s first New Year’s Eve party. It also serves as the kickoff for the city’s Sesquicentennial celebration.
Activities surrounding the New Year’s Eve party begin in early afternoon. The music start at 8:15 p.m.
Ben McAlilly, program associate for the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, said the city wanted to feature music acts that cross over different musical genres.
“Instead of booking a band like we do for Down on Main that the general population isn’t familiar with, we decided to have party music so everyone can sing along and have a good time,” he said.
The music will come from stages at Fairpark and Broadway Street.
The Fairpark stage features the G3 Show Band of Memphis and Party of the Year, a group from Birmingham. DJ Keith de Soul Explosion from Memphis and the Band U.S. from Birmingham will be on the stage located on the corner of Broadway and Main streets.
Fairpark Stage
The Fairpark stage will be set up in a familiar spot - in front of City Hall. In addition to the stage, there will be video screens and roving cameras so a face in the crowd could wind up on the screen for all to see.
“It will be a big production, a lot bigger than what we’re used to with Down on Main,” McAlilly said.
Party of the Year has the honor of carrying the party into the new year. The band’s set starts at 11 p.m. and is expected to end around 12:15 a.m.
Party of the Year is a production of Black Jacket Symphony, a band that plays classic albums like Prince’s “Purple Rain,” Led Zeppelin IV, and Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” in their entirety in concert. Party of the Year, however, focuses on party songs by various artists.
“What we do with Black Jacket Symphony is create a full experience, from the music to the lighting and the visuals,” said Jason Rogoff, the group’s producer and founder. “We take that same approach to Party of the Year. It’s quite a visual experience.”
Bryan Gibson, the group’s musical director, said Party of the Year performs a high-energy show
“We play the hits dating back to the oldies to current,” he said. “Basically, all the upbeat, fun songs you can imagine.”
The G3 Show Band opens the Fairpark set at 9 p.m. In addition to performing at special events, G3 serves as the in-game band for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
“We’re a great group of guys and one beautiful woman,” said band leader Garry Goin.
The G3 Band, Goin said, likes to perform songs from a wide range of musical eras, and it looks forward to ringing in the new year in Tupelo.
“We play a lot of songs, from old school to new school,” he said. “They’re the kind of songs everyone will recognize, and they’ll enjoy singing along and dancing to it. They’ll have a great time.”
Broadway Stage
The Broadway stage begins at 8:15 with the DJ Keith de Soul Explosion, with Keith Dinkins of Memphis playing the music. He’ll DJ at the children’s activities area before heading to Broadway.
DJ Keith, who’ll play dance tunes until 9:45, brings his diverse music background and Memphis influences to his performances.
“I believe that diversity is a strong key to success,” he wrote in an website profile. “My greatest joy is watching the audience have a great time enjoying their event the way it should be – worry free.”
Following DJ Keith 10:15 p.m. will be the Band U.S., a popular rock band on the college and nightclub circuit. They’ll play until 11:30, at which time the Broadway stage crowd will be encouraged to move to Fairpark for the ball drop.
“It’s an honor to be playing,” said Band U.S. lead singer Kelly Nagy. “We’re a very family-friendly band. We play a lot of ‘80s stuff. We might throw an ‘Uptown Funk’ or a “My Girl’ in there, but it’ll be a rock show, for sure.”
Other Activities
The New Year’s Eve downtown festivities also include:
- Ice skating at BancorpSouth Arena between 1 and 9 p.m.
- Children’s activities between 6 and 8 p.m. in front of BankPlus at Fairpark. The kids will have their own music starting at 6 and DJ dance party at 7. Ice sculptors will put on a show while carving two sculptures. Also scheduled for the kids are giant Jenga and Bag Toss games, sidewalk chalk, and their own ball drop and fireworks.
- The midnight ball drop from the BankPlus building and fireworks show.
- The 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE giveaway after the ball drop and fireworks show. Chances for the Corolla will be sold at Fairpark during the NYE party.