TUPELO • For an hour or two each day, Alan O’Donnell sits at the table in the dining room of his Belden home and confronts the project in front of him.
On the table are hundreds of cardboard jigsaw puzzle pieces. O’Donnell carefully looks at each piece, deciding whether it fits on the border or as part of an image. He looks at the box where the pieces came from.
It may take hours or days, but O’Donnell fits together the pieces to match the image on the front of the box. He documents his accomplishment, then moves on to the next puzzle.
“It’s a challenge,” O’Donnell, 75, said. “I’m a results-only kind of guy.”
The results of O’Donnell’s puzzle building can be seen in his home. Since Dec. 19, 2019, he has put together almost 100 puzzles ranging from 300 to 1,000 pieces each. He likes to talk about his first puzzle – a thousand-piece image of Las Vegas at night.
“That took a while,” O’Donnell said. “It took me 34 days to do that one.”
A few minutes later, O’Donnell turned to family members standing nearby and asked about the first puzzle and how long it took to complete it. They remind him it was 1,000 pieces and it took 34 days to finish it.
“I’m surprised I didn’t quit after that one,” he said.
His stepdaughter, Sydney Darnell, reminded him about the teamwork needed to finish the puzzle.
“That was a doozy. That took the entire family,” she said.
Putting together a jigsaw puzzles can be a hobby or a pastime. For O’Donnell, a retired CPA, it’s therapeutic.
O’Donnell has been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, MCI causes a slight but noticeable and measurable decline in cognitive abilities, including memory and thinking skills. Memory loss and other cognitive decline can be linked to blood vessel disease in the brain.
“People like a challenge,” he said. “A lot of people like to read books. I’ve never been a great reader. I don’t have the patience.”
Darnell said before O’Donnell began building puzzles, he would spend hours in his home office. The family knew it had to find another way to keep him mentally active.
Darnell’s daughter, McKenzie Darnell, said she discovered how people with the same condition as O’Donnell’s worked on puzzles to improve their memory. Sydney and McKenzie began buying puzzles for O’Donnell in late 2019.
“It’s like exercising when you go outside for a walk down the street. It helps you,” McKenzie Darnell said. “It does the same thing for his brain. When he’s in his office, he’s just there. He wouldn’t know the difference between morning and night sitting in his office. But when he’s doing a puzzle, he’s more alert.”
Puzzles, O’Donnell said, present more of a test than other activities. He said he spends an hour or two per day piecing together a puzzle, sometimes coming back after dinner for another hour to work on it.
While sitting at the table, O’Donnell places his feet in a foot massage machine under the table to help with blood circulation. Sometimes he puts on music, especially Neil Diamond or pan flutist Gheorghe Zamfir, for calming background noise.
The puzzles reflect O’Donnell’s varied interests, like favorite cities, travel, scenic locations, animals, nostalgia, history and sports. He likes to work quickly. He separates the pieces, starting with the corners. After building the borders, he arranges the pieces with images and makes notes on how the puzzle comes together.
“I like knocking them out in a day or two,” O’Donnell said. “It’s just a matter of trial and error and visualizing, and away you go. The one I finished yesterday (his 87th puzzle), I started it the day before. It took one day and I did 300 pieces. I come in here and do 30 minutes, 40 minutes, an hour and I might knock out 20 to 30 pieces, and three days later it’s done, and then Sydney buys me another one.”
“And it keeps him out of his office,” Sydney Darnell added. “He likes to start and finish stuff quickly. He’s very detail-oriented in everything he does.”
After each puzzle is finished, a note detailing the puzzle title, size and piece count, along with how much time was spent putting it together, is placed at the bottom corner. O’Donnell’s first 28 puzzles have been framed. Darnell uses Mod Podge, a combination glue, sealer and finish, to keep the puzzle intact.
Nearly all of his puzzles are the atypical square or rectangular puzzle shapes, but one that gave him fits was one shaped like a football helmet featuring the images of New York Giants stars, including Eli Manning.
“I like the New York Giants, but it wasn’t a square,” said O’Donnell, adding that it took him six days to finish it. “It was hard to do because of the pieces.”
Sydney Darnell said whenever O’Donnell encounters a tough puzzle, he makes it known in his notes.
“I found notes where he wrote, ‘I found no joy in this puzzle,’” she said. “He told me never to get him another puzzle like this. Sometimes he would say, ‘When I finish this one, I’m never doing another puzzle.’ I walk away, but I come back in and he’s working on another.”
As of Wednesday, O’Donnell had completed 95 puzzles since starting the first one. Darnell said most of the puzzles will be framed and sent to O’Donnell’s grandchildren.
“Everything is for fun, but it’s to get that blood flowing,” Darnell said. “Alan’s on board with that.”
O’Donnell knows the puzzles are beneficial for keeping his brain active in spite of the MCI he lives with. When he sees the many puzzles he’s built, he sees accomplishments.
“My doctor said years ago to keep your brain active,” he said. “I’m not a reader. I do a puzzle and I knock it out in a day, and then two days later try another one. I’m a results-oriented kind of guy.”