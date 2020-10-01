TUPELO • Musicians in the city and the region now have another place where they can entertain local patrons.
The Shade Tree Lounge, located on South Green Street, is opening a “Music Room” with a covered patio area and a trailer stage for bands to perform on.
Shade Tree owners Terry and D’Anne Richey are working with Billy Armstrong, who’s managed a sound and production company for 30 years, to prepare the venue in time for this weekend’s grand opening.
The Music Room had a test run in September with a pair of shows and has been hosting karaoke nights.
“We want to give the guys who want to play but don’t have an outlet for it,” Armstrong said.
The grand opening weekend features two local bands: Shameless on Friday and Bikini Frankenstein on Saturday.
The Shade Tree has been a Tupelo nightclub fixture for 42 years. Terry Richey said the club, which he and his wife bought two years ago, has been working toward creating the Music Room.
“It’s been a work in progress from day one,” he said. “We hooked up with Billy to help promote us and the music scene in Tupelo. We want to bring it back to what it once was.”
The acts booked for the lounge will play on the back of an old Tupelo Waste Paper truck.
“My grandfather started the company in 1950,” Richey said. “He had a truck similar to this one. We set this one up in here to honor him.”
Richey wants to decorate the room with signs and memorabilia from past Tupelo music venues. One iconic Tupelo marker has found a home in the music room: “Bully,” the bull mascot from of Grady’s 10-Cent Hamburger Hut.