TUPELO - The city will be in a festive mood this weekend with two festivals for the public to enjoy.
The Dudie Burger Festival is set for Saturday on the grounds of the Oren Dunn City Museum at Ballard Park.
Friday and Saturday, the Blue Suede Cruise is back with its display of classic cars on the BancorpSouth Arena parking lot.
The renovated Oren Dunn City Museum is hosting the Dudie Burger Festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday. The museum will be open for tours for the first time since renovations were made during the pandemic.
There will be plenty of Dudie’s dough burgers for sale along with chips, Moon Pies and beverages from Coca-Cola or Mitchell Distributing. The festival will bring in two local groups - the Spunk Monkees and James Pirkle's Blues Band - for live entertainment.
Admission is free.
"Bring your blanket, come stretch out, listen to music, dance a little bit, sit under the tents at one of the tables, eat your burger, come tour the museum. Just chill," said museum director Leesha Faulkner. "It's going to be more of a chill festival."
A total of 654 classic cars have been pre-registered for the Blue Suede Cruise, according to director Allen McDaniel. The public can see the cars Friday through Sunday in the arena parking lot.
"We're going to have a huge crowd this year," McDaniel said. "I think we'll have one of the biggest shows we've ever had."
The parking lot opens for visitors from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and then from 6 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Sunday. An Eagles tribute band will perform at 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday, the parade of classic cars through Tupelo will begin at 9:30 a.m. from the Malco Theater in the Barnes Crossing area. The cars will travel down Gloster Street and then east on Main Street to the arena west parking lot.
Car registration reopens at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday on the east side of BancorpSouth Arena. For more information, visit bluesc.com.