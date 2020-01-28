The deadline to purchase tickets for the United Way's second annual $50K Giveway is this Friday, January 31.
Communications director Robin McKinney said only 4,000 tickets will be sold, and sales will end at 8 p.m. The goal for this year's campaign is $2.6 million.
McKinney said as of Tuesday afternoon, about 1,800 tickets had been sold for the giveaway.
“Last year, we found that lots of people waited until the last minute to make that commitment to get a ticket,” said Mary Ann Plasencia, director of community impact at United Way. “We sold almost 1,000 tickets in the final three days. So we expect to have a similar trend this year. We encourage everyone to get their ticket before the deadline. In addition to your chance to win, each $100 really makes a big impact in our communities by helping us support our partner agencies.”
Tickets cost $100 and the $50K grand prize will be given away on Valentine's Day. United Way will also give away a Disney vacation page worth $4,000 and a $2,500 Best Buy gift card on that day.
Tickets can be purchased at unitedway50k.com, by calling (662)-841-9133, or at the United Way office.