VERONA – The City of Verona is celebrating its 163rd birthday today with a Party at the Park on Mattox Road from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be food, fellowship and fun with political speakers from candidates vying for countywide positions. Enjoy snow cones to beat the heat, and watch the kids play on the assorted bouncers. Local DJs will provide the music. Please bring lawn chairs and small tents.
Municipal League Conference
Elected officials of Verona recently attended three days of training and leadership development presented at the Mississippi Municipal League’s 92nd Annual Conference at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center in Biloxi.
At this year conference, titled “Get in the Game: A Playbook for Municipal MVPs,” the League celebrated 92 years of service to Mississippi’s cities and towns. The MML Annual Conference is the largest association event held in the state each year.
An estimated 2,500 municipal elected officials, municipal employees, state agency representatives, legislators, exhibitors and others attended the event. For the educational sessions, speakers were from the attorney general’s office, state auditor’s office, Mississippi Development Authority, Mississippi Planning and Development Districts, and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, and others. Topics included state law updates, grant opportunities, medical marijuana, municipal liability issues, community and economic development, infrastructure funding, disaster recovery, and water and sewer issues.
Other conference highlights included the presentation of the 2023 Excellence Awards, an induction ceremony for the 2023 Municipal Hall of Fame and an expo show, showcasing over 150 businesses, state agencies and other organizations.
This year’s event featured stump speeches where attendees were able to hear from candidates running for Mississippi’s governor and lieutenant governor, as well as other statewide offices.
Monthly board meetings
The Verona Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold its monthly department head meeting on Thursday, July 27, at 5:30 p.m. atcVerona City Hall. The monthly scheduled Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.