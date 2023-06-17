Verona, the oldest city in Lee County, will celebrate its 163rd birthday on Saturday, July 15, with a “Party at the Park” on Mattox Road from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The public is invited attend and enjoy family, friends and fun. There will be food, entertainment, bouncers for kids and political speakers. Civic groups are invited. Please bring your small tents and lawn chairs. For more information call Verona City Hall at 662-566-2211.
Verona was charted on July 16, 1860. The charter was approved and signed by then-Gov. John J. Pettus. In 1850, John Stovall Ratliff purchased the land where Verona is located from Newton and Marion Davis. The first store was opened by John O’Carrell in 1850. In 1857, the surveying party for the Mobile and Ohio Railroad crossed the old road from Palmetto, in Pontotoc County, to Richmond, in Itawamba County. This is where the town of Verona was located. Ratliff mapped the town and his daughter, Fannie, named the town for the city of Verona in Italy.
Antiques mall closing
Raymond Trice and Company Antique Mall on East Main Street in Verona is closing June 30 after 22 years in business.
Items in most booths are at least 50% to 60% off the original price. Store hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Jessie Gilmore, Alderwoman for Ward 3 will sponsor a Summer Safety Luncheon on Saturday, July 1 beginning at 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Verona Community Meeting House at the Park. Topics of discussion will be: The Danger of Street Drugs, Domestic Violence-Who & where to report by officer Franks, Gun Safety by David Jones and What is Prison Really Like?, Why you & Your Family Members Do Not Want To go by Correction Officer & Iraq Vet, Andre Adams. A Fish and Spaghetti Lunch will be served. The Public is invited to attend.
