Wednesday, June 3
4 p.m.
Showcase with Tom Brown & ETAs (Facebook Live)
7 p.m.
Through the Year! Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party (private Facebook group)
Thursday, June 4
1 p.m.
Lousiana Afternoon with Tom Brown, Brandon Bennett, Nick Perkins and Jay Dupuis (Facebook Live)
2:30 p.m.
Youth Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) Showcase (Facebook Live)
4 p.m.
International Night with Tom Brown, Diogo Light, Ron Glaser and Ben Thompson (Facebook Live)
7 p.m.
Through the Years! Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party (private Facebook group)
Friday, June 5
2 p.m.
Conversations with Tom Brown & special guests (Facebook Live)
4 p.m.
Friday Night Fever with Tom Brown, Cote Deonath, David Lee and Dean Z (Facebook Live)
7 p.m.
Through the Years! Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party (private Facebook group)
Saturday, June 6
8 a.m.
Dilworth Animal Hospital virtual pet parade (Facebook Live)
12:30 p.m.
Living History with Tupelo Elvis Fan Club (Facebook Live)
1 p.m.
VIP-Only Experience: Elvis Tribute Artists (ETA) meet & greets (private Facebook group)
4 p.m.
Tupelo to Memphis with Tom Brown, Bill Cherry and Taylor Rodriguez (Facebook Live)
7 p.m.
Through the Years! Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party (private Facebook group)
Sunday, June 7
3 p.m.
Gospel show with Tom Brown and Elvis Tribute Artists (Facebook Live)