djr-2020-05-28-scene-elvisfest-p1

Videographer Robby Curbow, right, records festival host Tom Brown last week for a segment in next week’s Virtual Tupelo Elvis Festival. The filming took place at the Elvis birthplace and museum.

 Bobby Pepper | Buy at photos.djournal.com

Wednesday, June 3

4 p.m. 

Showcase with Tom Brown & ETAs (Facebook Live)

7 p.m.

Through the Year! Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party (private Facebook group)

Thursday, June 4

1 p.m.

Lousiana Afternoon with Tom Brown, Brandon Bennett, Nick Perkins and Jay Dupuis (Facebook Live)

2:30 p.m. 

Youth Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) Showcase (Facebook Live)

4 p.m.

International Night with Tom Brown, Diogo Light, Ron Glaser and Ben Thompson (Facebook Live)

7 p.m. 

Through the Years! Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party (private Facebook group)

Friday, June 5

2 p.m.

Conversations with Tom Brown & special guests (Facebook Live)

4 p.m. 

Friday Night Fever with Tom Brown, Cote Deonath, David Lee and Dean Z (Facebook Live)

7 p.m. 

Through the Years! Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party (private Facebook group)

Saturday, June 6

8 a.m. 

Dilworth Animal Hospital virtual pet parade (Facebook Live)

12:30 p.m. 

Living History with Tupelo Elvis Fan Club (Facebook Live)

1 p.m.

VIP-Only Experience: Elvis Tribute Artists (ETA) meet & greets (private Facebook group)

4 p.m. 

Tupelo to Memphis with Tom Brown, Bill Cherry and Taylor Rodriguez (Facebook Live)

7 p.m. 

Through the Years! Jeff Lewis & Friends After Party (private Facebook group)

Sunday, June 7

3 p.m. 

Gospel show with Tom Brown and Elvis Tribute Artists (Facebook Live)

Find the Tupelo Elvis Festival's Facebook page here

Twitter: @JLgrindin

