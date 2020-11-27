Earlier this year, a simple conversation in the Daily Journal office sparked what was sure to require community feedback to settle.
Which restaurant serves the best chicken salad in Northeast Mississippi?
So a few weeks back we asked you, in our Food for Thought group on Facebook. Our members helped us whittle things down to a final four of Cafe 212 (Tupelo), The Vintage Market (New Albany), Borroum's Drug Store (Corinth) and Weezie's Deli (Tupelo).
We assembled a panel of judges (Brad Locke, Darla Webb and Nick Boone) and let them try out the finalists.
Watch the video below to see who our judges picked (unanimously) as the winner.
