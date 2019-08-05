djr-2019-06-25-news-dream-home-construction

Both construction and tickets for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home are going fast. Nearly 6,000 of the 9,500 tickets have been sold. The house in the Spring Lake subdivision will be ready for tours in early August.

 Michaela Gibson Morris | Buy at photos.djournal.com/

Want to take a look at the interior of St. Jude's 2019 Dream Home? Click into these posts to watch the video:

This passed Saturday marked the first day that tours of the newly-constructed property in Tupelo were open to the public. Each Saturday and Sunday in August there will be open houses for anyone to come through and take a look. 

While all of the 9,500 tickets for this year's dream home have sold - raising $950K for childhood cancer research and children battling cancer - there's still a $10K shopping spree courtesy of Room to Room furniture in Tupelo up for grabs for those who attend open house tours this month.

The 2019 Dream Home has an estimated value of $475K and was built by Legacy Construction in the Spring Lake subdivision.

For more information, visit: https://t.co/5FgBg2RzQb

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus