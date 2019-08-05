Want to take a look at the interior of St. Jude's 2019 Dream Home? Click into these posts to watch the video:
Tickets for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway are sold out. A winner will be drawn Aug. 29.— Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (@DJournalnow) August 2, 2019
Lets take a VIDEO TOUR of this gorgeous home! pic.twitter.com/UXCYbLjbll
St: Jude Dream Home Video Tour | first floor: pic.twitter.com/ZemPlXk1Cr— Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (@DJournalnow) August 2, 2019
St. Jude Dream Home Video Tour | second floor: pic.twitter.com/LyQ8XUT0mO— Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (@DJournalnow) August 2, 2019
This passed Saturday marked the first day that tours of the newly-constructed property in Tupelo were open to the public. Each Saturday and Sunday in August there will be open houses for anyone to come through and take a look.
While all of the 9,500 tickets for this year's dream home have sold - raising $950K for childhood cancer research and children battling cancer - there's still a $10K shopping spree courtesy of Room to Room furniture in Tupelo up for grabs for those who attend open house tours this month.
The 2019 Dream Home has an estimated value of $475K and was built by Legacy Construction in the Spring Lake subdivision.
