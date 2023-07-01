djr-2023-07-01-liv-column-mg-hall-p1

Use a watering wand or long-spouted watering can for container plantings.

 Torsten Dettlaff/Pexels

In addition to light and oxygen, plants need water to thrive as the summer progresses and the heat index climbs into the triple digits. Good watering practices will help your plants survive the heat of the summer.

Newsletters

ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

Tags

Recommended for you