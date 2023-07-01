In addition to light and oxygen, plants need water to thrive as the summer progresses and the heat index climbs into the triple digits. Good watering practices will help your plants survive the heat of the summer.
The most efficient time to water outdoor flowers and vegetables is early in the day, when the soil is cooler and water has the best chance of seeping down to the roots of the plant before it evaporates. Morning watering can ensure that the plants have sufficient stores of moisture beneath the soil to withstand the heat of a hot summer day. Watering midday is inefficient as evaporation occurs before the water can be soaked into the soil, and watering at night can put plants at risk for disease.
A standard rule of thumb is to give your flowers and vegetables at least 1 inch of water per week and double that amount during the peak of summer. You want to saturate the soil once or twice per week to encourage root development. Plants survive better with deep roots that reach for residual water. Applying a 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch after planting will help to prevent moisture evaporation as well.
The soil in outdoor containers dries out more quickly than in a garden plot or flower bed, so water these at least once per day. The smaller the container the more frequently you need to water and when the temps are above 90 degrees, soak containers early morning and early afternoon.
Water at the soil level. Micro (drip or trickle) irrigation and soaker hoses both place water at soil level to soak slowly and deeply and ensure healthy growth. Use a watering wand or long-spouted watering can for container plantings. These enable you to put the water down on the base of the plant without damaging any blooms or foliage, or accessorize the pot with an automatic plant waterer for a steady supply of moisture.
Overwatering is as detrimental as underwatering. Most plants do not like "wet feet." Use a moisture meter or an unpainted dowel to ensure that the soil moisture is at a good level, and empty the water trays for container plantings as well.
Watering is an essential part of gardening. By following a few basic guidelines you can help your plants survive in the summer heat.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
ANN HALL, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.