Gene Williamson and Lloyd “Bootsie” Cooper haven’t let retirement slow them down.
In fact, they probably work just as hard now as when they were gainfully employed. Only now, they don’t get paid.
The pair of Webster County natives are volunteers with Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief, where they do everything from “mudding out” flooded homes in the aftermath of a hurricane to dissecting fallen trees in the wake of a tornado.
Gene Williamson is 78 years old. He said when he retired from Babcock & Wilcox in West Point in 1998, disaster relief was the farthest thought from his mind.
“My intention was to hunt and fish,” he said. “I had a Ranger bass boat and I fished in tournaments. About two weeks after I retired, our preacher called and said he wanted me to work with him for a couple of weeks building a boy’s camp. That two weeks turned into a year, and it just grew from there.”
Williamson said after that first year, the bass boat just lost its lure.
“The boat sat in the shop that whole year,” he said. “God convicted me that I didn’t need it anymore, so I put a ‘for sale’ sign on it and within a week it was gone. I’ve been doing volunteer mission work ever since. I still fish once in a while, but I don’t miss the boat. This is more fun than fishing.”
In the years since that first project, Williamson said he’s traveled around the US and beyond.
“I’ve worked in about 20 states and I’ve been in five foreign countries: Mexico, Peru, Haiti, Thailand, and Cuba,” he said. “It just exploded. God has allowed me to help coordinate and lead teams to build over 100 churches. Just guessing, I bet I’ve helped build 300 or 400 handicap access ramps.”
Williamson’s real niche in disaster relief is as a cook, or more precisely, as the coordinator of a “feeding team” with a portable kitchen that goes wherever disaster strikes. He said he and his team were on the ground just after Katrina hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2005, and stayed for the long haul.
“We pulled into the parking lot at First Baptist Church in Biloxi the day after Katrina hit,” he said. “We stayed there for 63 days, and then we moved to a local church kitchen that was intact. For those first 63 days, we served between 12,000 and 20,000 meals a day, and we were just one of 15 states with feeding units on the Gulf Coast. The devastation was just unreal.”
Williamson said after the cleanup phase, he stayed on to help with rebuilding.
“The Southern Baptists started a rebuild project,” he said. “In 11 months, we built 40-something new houses, plus the ones we mudded out and renovated, all with volunteers.”
Williamson said relief work helped open his eyes to what was most important.
“I was a loner growing up,” he said. “I lost my parents when I was really young, and I didn’t trust people. I worked for what was mine, every penny, and no one was going to take it from me. God has taught me that what I had was mine on loan to do what he wants me to do. Instead of being so selfish, I learned to share.”
Bootsie Cooper is 72 years old, and lives just down the road from Williamson. He is the leader of the Webster County chapter of Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief. Cooper said when it comes to relief work, age and physical condition shouldn’t be a barrier.
“I’ve been on jobs where I was the youngest one there,” he said. “There’s something for everybody to do; if you can tote a tree limb or bring someone a bottle of water, there’s a place for you.”
Even though the work is hard and unpaid, and even though the sleeping and eating arrangements are often primitive, Cooper said he loves what he does.
“You sleep on an air mattress or a cot,” he said. “You pick up a sack lunch and get your work order for the day. We’ve never had a conflict on a job. We have fun and pick at each other. It’s who you’re doing it for that makes the difference.”
Cooper said working together on a team for a common goal makes all the effort worthwhile.
“There’s no challenge to a job as long as everybody works together,” he said. “It’s a ball. And you get such a blessing from how people react.”
Cooper said even in non-disaster situations, there are always people who need a helping hand.
“There’s hurt going on all around us that we don’t even see,” he said. “If you’re a widow on a fixed income, even a small home repair can feel like a disaster. That’s why if someone has a need that we can meet, we go.”