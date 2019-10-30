With candy and treats up for grabs, trick-or-treat festivities are planned across Northeast Mississippi. Here's a rundown of the events to look forward to:
If you know of an event not listed here, email me at john.mccord@journalinc.com
Lee County
- TCT's 14th annual Haunted Theatre will be open to the public from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Lyric theatre in downtown Tupelo. Read more about it here: https://buff.ly/2nyoR3K
- The Tupelo Buffalo Park Zoo and Pumpkin Patch will remain open to the public through Thursday, Oct. 31. It costs $15 per person for anyone over the age of one. Here's details on hours of service and more: https://www.mississippihauntedhouses.com/halloween/tupelo-buffalo-parkzoo-pumpkin-patch-ms.html
- The Tupelo City Museum and Link Centre are linking up to host an adult costume party at the Link Centre reception room from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. There will be a $25 entry fee.
Tippah County
- Lake Mohawk and the Dry Creek Fire Department will be hosting a trunk or treat event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
- Pumpkin Patch Farms is open to the public through Thursday, Oct. 31, and is home to a host of Halloween activities. See the full list of their offerings, plus hours of service, here: https://www.mississippihauntedhouses.com/halloween/pumpkin-patch-farms-ms.html
Monroe County
- The Haunted Forest in Nettleton (30074 Metts Road) will be open from 7 p.m. until on Thursday, Oct. 31
- Haunted Nation in Nettleton (alongside Highway 45 at Dinger Nation) will be open from 6:30 p.m. until on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Chickasaw County
- Boo Bash in Houston will feature trick or treating and various activities Thursday, Oct. 31.
Pontotoc County
- Wise Family Farm has a host of fun, and even Halloween-themed, activities to engage in running through Nov. 3. For more on the activities they offer, hours of operations and more, check here: https://www.mississippihauntedhouses.com/halloween/wise-family-farm-ms.html