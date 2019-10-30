djr-2017-11-1-news-trunk-treatp4

Hundreds of children and parents made their way along Jefferson Street in Tupelo for the annual Trunk or Treat event for Halloween in Tupelo.

 Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

With candy and treats up for grabs, trick-or-treat festivities are planned across Northeast Mississippi. Here's a rundown of the events to look forward to: 

If you know of an event not listed here, email me at john.mccord@journalinc.com

Lee County

  • TCT's 14th annual Haunted Theatre will be open to the public from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Lyric theatre in downtown Tupelo. Read more about it here: https://buff.ly/2nyoR3K
  • The Tupelo Buffalo Park Zoo and Pumpkin Patch will remain open to the public through Thursday, Oct. 31. It costs $15 per person for anyone over the age of one. Here's details on hours of service and more: https://www.mississippihauntedhouses.com/halloween/tupelo-buffalo-parkzoo-pumpkin-patch-ms.html
  • The Tupelo City Museum and Link Centre are linking up to host an adult costume party at the Link Centre reception room from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. There will be a $25 entry fee.

Tippah County

Monroe County 

  • The Haunted Forest in Nettleton (30074 Metts Road) will be open from 7 p.m. until on Thursday, Oct. 31
  •  Haunted Nation in Nettleton (alongside Highway 45 at Dinger Nation) will be open from 6:30 p.m. until on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Chickasaw County

  • Boo Bash in Houston will feature trick or treating and various activities Thursday, Oct. 31. 

Pontotoc County

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus