TUPELO • David Leatherman never meets a stranger. In fact, he says his whole mission in life is to turn strangers into converts.
"It's the same everywhere I go," the 75-year-old retired engineer said. "My mission is to get people to realize Jesus loves them. If you see me in Sam's or Kroger, you'll probably see me praying with someone."
Two Saturdays a month — one in Tupelo and one in Fulton — Leatherman joins with likeminded others from "Revive Mississippi" — a branch of the national "Time To Revive" evangelistic outreach ministry. Leatherman said the groups in Fulton and Tupelo share a simple mission.
"Typically 20-30 of us show up," he said. "We go door-to-door and ask people if they need prayer. So many of them say, 'Yes, no one has ever asked me that before.' Last Saturday we called on eight people and 6 of them accepted Christ with tears."
While Leatherman is happy that people respond positively to the group's message, he said he is troubled by what that says about the broader faith community.
"It's an indictment on the Christian community," he said. "It means nobody's out there. They're all locked up in their four walls having a social meeting and scratching each other's backs, going through a regiment, listening to a speech that's supposed to be a sermon."
Even when he isn't working with the group, Leatherman says he is always looking for opportunities to share his message.
"People are humbled by the fact that someone would pray for them," he said. "My morning prayer is, 'Lord, take me to those people who you know would like to have prayer, or maybe salvation.' Each day God answers that prayer."
Leatherman said he believes many Americans have put their faith in other things.
"In the U.S., people have put their trust in their 401(k) or their job," he said. "If you take those things away people start putting their trust back in God. Jesus doesn't mind if you have wealth, but he wants you to use it to bless others who he loves so much."
Leatherman said self-denial is a defining difference between "religion" and being a true believer.
"You put religion up on a shelf and use it only when you need it," he said. "Being a true disciple is 24 hours a day, having fellowship with Jesus. Jesus said, 'If you love me you will deny yourself and follow me.'"
Conversely, according to Leatherman, many churches encourage a "me-first" mentality.
"People think of not having donuts at church as denying themselves," he said.
Though he never felt called into vocational ministry, Leatherman said his own conversion experience in his twenties left him a changed man; a man on a mission.
"I had an abusive father," he said. "He beat me and my brother. He once beat my mother so badly, I thought she was dead. I decided never to let anyone hurt me again. I built a wall to protect myself. The trouble with walls is they have two sides. They keep people out, but they also keep you locked inside. There's a lot of anxiety in that."
After working his way through college, Leatherman said he went to work in industry, where an employee started to break through his defenses.
"I hired a young engineer who was a sold-out Christian," he said. "Every day, he'd pass by me and say, 'David, Jesus loves you.' That really irritated me, because he seemed so happy."
Initially reluctant and suspicious, Leatherman said after reading the gospels on his own, his whole perspective changed.
"I started reading in Matthew, and by the time I got to John, Christ entered in," he said. "What I got from the Bible is that God's not gonna conquer by might, and I had spent my whole life trying to conquer by might. When that got into me it changed my life. It was a revelation."
Leatherman said he was eager to share his newfound source of peace and purpose.
"I was so excited about my new life I couldn't hold it in," he said. "I've wanted to be a missionary ever since."
He got his wish. Leatherman has traveled across Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and beyond. He said he hopes his travels are a reflection of his inner journey.
"Everybody leaves footprints in the sand of their life," he said. "Hopefully my footprints are pleasing to God."
Though he's unsure what the next chapter of his own story will be, Leatherman said he is ready for the adventure.
"I'm happier than I've ever been," he said. "Sure, there are times I get rejected. But that just fulfills Jesus' promise — that you'll be rejected and you will suffer. God picks people who are willing to follow him, not in word but in deed."