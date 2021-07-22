TUPELO • The 2021 Tupelo Con convention will make its way to the All-American City this weekend and is bringing in some big headliner names.
The event will take place at the Tupelo Furniture Market beginning on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, July 25 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tupelo Con is a multi-genre community event that’s dedicated to bringing people of geek culture together and providing them with a memorable experience by way of comics, gaming, cosplay, sci-fi, and more.
Tupelo Con 2021 special guests
The following celebrities are headlining this year’s con:
Michael Rooker is an American actor from Jasper, Alabama. Rooker made his film debut playing the role of Henry in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer. Rooker is also known for his roles as Yondu Udonta in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Merle Dixon in AMC’s popular hit television series The Walking Dead.
DJ Qualls in an American actor and producer. The Nashville native is best known for his work in films Road Trip, The New Guy and The Core. After college, Qualls returned home and began a modeling career with Prada. He is also seen in the comedy thriller Cherry Falls, in which he co-stars with Jay Mohr, Brittany Murphy and Gabriel Mann.
Monty Kip Sopps is an American professional wrestler. He is better known by his ring name Bill Gun and his eleven year long tenure in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) & World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
Billy Gunn currently works for All Elite Wrestling as a talent coach and occasional wrestler. He is a total 11-time tag team champion, a one-time WWF Intercontinental Champion and a two-time WWF Hardcore Champion. In total, he won 14 championships in the WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019.
What to do at Tupelo Con 2021
Balloon artist, singer and entertainer Bruce Carr will be returning to Tupelo Con. Carr has previously built creations such as the Tyrannosaurus Megazord, Doomsday and Zordan.
The Tupelo Haunted Castle is returning to Tupelo Con. The haunted house has been ranked the number one haunted house in Mississippi and will be building a free live haunted house at the convention.
Tupelo Airsoft club will be setting up an Indoor Zombie Shooting range.
The third annual Tupelo Con Consplay Duels will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. Two teams of three will battle to see who can build the best cosplay. The winning team be awarded on the main stage at the Cosplay Contest later that day. This year’s Cosplay Judges are Kelli Smith, Chaliou and Cosplay Inc. There is no fee for this event.
Tupelo Con will also feature various video game tournaments. Individuals will be able to play a session of Tetris to see who can generate the highest score. There will also be a Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament on Saturday. Registration for this tournament is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free to play.
A Madden 21 Tournament will take play on Sunday. This event is free and registration is from noon to 1 p.m.
Gunn will be at VIP Championship Wresting on Saturday. Bell time will be at 7:30 p.m. Reserved tickets are $20 and general admission is $15. Tickets are available at Fun World, Relics Antiques or can be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/vipwrestling.
Tupelo Jiu-Jitsu Academy will be doing live demo’s throughout the event.
Tickets for the convention are $20 for a weekend pass, $10 for kids ages 6 through 12 and free for kid’s ages 5 and under. Tickets are available for purchase at www.tupelocon.org.