TUPELO • The WWE Live wrestling event scheduled for Sept. 12 at BancorpSouth Arena has been canceled, the venue announced Thursday.
Refunds will be given starting today. There will be a 30-day window to receive refunds.
As the pandemic continues, the Tupelo arena continues to reschedule events originally planned for earlier this year but moved to this fall.
The BabyShark Live show, which was rescheduled for October, has a new date: March 6, 2021.
Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries reach out to point of purchase.