TUPELO - The road to WrestleMania stops here Saturday, March 28, as WWE brings its Raw lineup of wrestlers to BancorpSouth Arena.
The Big Show and women's champion Becky Lynch headline the Tupelo card, which takes place eight days before WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.
Making his first Tupelo appearance in more than four years, The Big Show will team up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe for a six-man tag team match against Seth Rollins and The AOP.
Lynch will take on Asuka, one half of WWE's women's world tag team champions.
Others scheduled to appear on the Tupelo card include Charlotte Flair, A.J. Styles, Bobby Lashley, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $100 and are available at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.