With public gatherings limited to less than 10 people, a typical wedding, birthday party, baby shower or family gathering hasn’t been an option through coronavirus adjustments.
Brides, parents and expectant mothers have had to alter their plans, either postponing their special events until restrictions have been lifted or working to include their loved ones through social distancing rules.
Timing when to tie the knot
Two Monroe County brides chose different options when it came to their recent or upcoming weddings.
MaKenzie Dodd of Amory plans on going through with her wedding by getting married through the justice court and then having a full-scale wedding reception once restrictions are lifted.
“My fiance, Drew, and I have been together for seven years and didn’t want to wait any longer,” Dodd said. “We thought it was best to go ahead and get married now to also have some security with everything going on. For our families’ sakes, we will have some kind of reception when all this clears up and it’s safe to come out. We have a lot of family members who are older or have bad immune systems, and we wouldn’t want them to come out and get sick.”
Dodd said one of the positives of keeping a reception for the future is that she could use the plans she had already made.
“We had already paid our photographer and DJ, and I had already bought my dress and altered it and had the decorations for our ceremony and reception,” she said. “We’re just trying to make do with it. We can use our same venue, same ideas for the reception, just whenever this clears up.”
Meanwhile, Kelsey Tackett of Nettleton put her wedding, which was supposed to have been on March 28, on hold for the foreseeable future.
“It was a hard decision, but we had to keep in mind our elderly family members. We had to cancel our wedding and our honeymoon to Cozumel, and we’re just waiting on all this to play out,” Tackett said. “It’s unfortunate, but we are thankful that we still have a healthy family and friends and hopefully this doesn’t put a damper on who would come.”
She hopes the current situation will be a story she can tell her children and grandchildren.
“Maybe it’s a sign that it could be bigger and better,” she said. “I said it’s not ideal to be a ‘Corona bride,’ because there was a lot of time and anticipation that went down the drain, but it’s a story we can tell down the road.”
Birthdays don’t wait
Instead of birthday parties, parents and family members are improvising with birthday parades. Kelly Martin of Amory enjoyed using the idea for her 12-year-old daughter Ann Elise’s birthday.
“She loves to make a big deal out of her birthday, and we felt bad we couldn’t have a family dinner. My stepmother saw on the news where they did something similar,” Martin said. “We sent a message out to the parents of all of her friends and asked them to line up at the high school for a parade. They came by and threw flowers for her to have a bouquet, and some people tied balloons to our mailbox. She had fun with it and didn’t know anything about it beforehand. We were able to order curbside from The Coffee Pot and Indulge and a present from the Blue Owl, so we were utilizing local businesses as well.”
Kim Fretwell of Athens used a similar idea for her 4-year-old great-niece Anna’s birthday.
“We kept telling her we would do something later, but a 4-year-old doesn’t understand. I saw several ideas where people rode by and waved at people and I said, ‘Why don’t we dress her up, sit her in the yard and let everyone decorate their cars and ride by?” she said. “They can squirt silly string out the window, throw confetti and just do anything to make her feel special while still keeping up with the social distancing.”
Pink or blue?
Kym Holley of Hamilton is using technology to still connect her gender reveal with her friends and family. While teachers and students are using Zoom to connect, it can be utilized for other functions.
“We were torn between canceling it or keeping it scheduled at first until we saw how quick the number of positive cases were going up, and we have so many people who are immuno-compromised, including myself and my two sons,” Holley said. “One of my closest friends had already bought the baseballs and confetti poppers, and we didn’t want that to go to waste, so we decided to let her bring the stuff over, open the envelope and video us revealing it. We’re also going to try to have a Zoom meeting with our family so they can watch it live.”
Kayla Halfacre’s church improvised with her baby shower by making it a drive-by event.
“It’s my parenting small group at Forward Church, and they had been planning a surprise shower before,” she said. “Now I’m going to sit at the end of the driveway, and they can come by and leave their presents. It’s really sweet of them to improvise.”